Corvallis students are building microshelters for their community

High school students in Corvallis are learning to build homes from scratch while helping people experiencing homelessness get back on their feet.

It’s practical, educational and rewarding — and it’s hard work.

In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Crescent Valley High School partnered with Unity Shelter — a Corvallis non-profit specializing in safe spaces for local people experiencing houselessness — to build microshelters. Unity provides the materials and students provide the labor, all while learning important skills and becoming familiar with the state of houselessness.

“For Unity Shelter, we not only get a well-built microshelter, we see a peripheral benefit of getting more visibility to the issues of housing and homelessness among students,” said Shawn Collins, director of Unity Shelter.

“There’s a cost savings as well, but to me the quality of the build, and the engagement with local students, is of greater value.”

The shelter was previously spending thousands of dollars to have contractors build the transitional housing units.

Students at Crescent Valley are currently working on their third microshelter. They built the first one in spring 2021 and the second during the 2021-22 school year under the close instruction of their teacher, Adam Kirsch.

This time around, four students — Daniel Marshall, Maguire Dickerhoof, Owen Lepre and Sarah Marshall — have stepped up to manage the building project themselves, asking the occasional question, but remaining self-sufficient for the most part.

“You learn best when you’re teaching,” Marshall said.

Marshall is a senior, his sister, Sarah is a sophomore and Dickerhoof and Lepre are juniors.

Each microshelter is a 96- to 120-square-foot rectangle made of plywood built for individuals or couples. Each unit is equipped with electrical outlets and a heating pump. The average stay is about seven months.

Kirsch gives his students a deadline by which the unit should be completed, and as that date approaches, Marshall said other students come after school to help finish it. The project has even earned Marshall summer employment with a contractor.

“It would be kind of cool postgraduation to be doing stuff like this, but even bigger, helping more people,” he said.

This year, Kevin Shillings with College Hill contacted Unity about building units as well. Shillings brought his students out to view two nearly constructed shelters, talk about building processes, things to look out for during construction and how the microshelters are used.

Collins said the Crescent Valley students have done a fantastic job building the units, documenting their process and including development of very professional building plans.

“For the schools and students, I think there’s a great value in having a building project that can be completed in a term or school year, and (one that) uses a wide range of skills that are relevant to students interested in the trades,” Collins said.

Education should be focused on projects like these, Kirsch said, because they benefit the community and give students a sense of pride in learning a new skill and making a difference.

“I just want kids doing meaningful stuff,” he said. “This means more than everything else I do combined.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Marshall recalled eating lunch on the roof of the microshelter one day with his sister, feet dangling off the edge, and it hit him just how big of an impact their hard work would have on others.

“I was looking down and imagining beneath my feet, someone really getting their life turned around because of this,” he said, “and that really felt good.”

Related stories: