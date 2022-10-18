Corvallis schools seeking feedback on district communications

The Corvallis School District would like to hear from the public how useful the district’s communication has been.

Staff, families and community members are encouraged to fill out a survey indicating if they are getting the information they want and need from the district.

The survey, available in English and Spanish, will remain open until Friday. It takes about 15 minutes to complete and is completely anonymous. It is available on the district website at https://www.csd509j.net/ and at the district office, 1555 SW 35th St. in Corvallis.

The survey includes questions regarding communications from the district, district communication tools, crisis communications, two-way communication and overall district image.

“The Corvallis School District recognizes maintaining regular proactive and responsive communication is critical for student achievement, trust, and shared responsibility for student success,” district spokesperson Kelly Locey said in a statement. “It is important that we hear from as many of our staff, families, and students as possible to find out what is working and what we need to do better.”