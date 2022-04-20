Corvallis resident argues schools local levy rate is too high

When Corvallis voters flip through their voter pamphlet, they'll find alongside a proposal to continue a local levy on property to financially supports Corvallis schools an argument why they should not pass it.

It was filed by Corvallis resident Scott Newsham, a former school board member and frequent school district critic, who put up his own money for the opposition statement.

While he does not oppose the concept of a local option levy, Newsham said he hopes his argument will raise the level of community discussion around the proposed rate of $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed value. The five-year levy originally was approved by voters in 2006 and since has been renewed twice at the same rate.

According to the school district, the tax revenue generated from the levy funds teachers at every school to sustain or reduce class sizes, various school subjects and extracurricular activities. The levy, which is set to raise around $46 million over the next five years, represents approximately 10% of the district’s general fund operating budget.

In his argument, Newsham made the case that this rate is not mindful of taxpayers, and the school district should fall back on their reserve funds, AKA its rainy-day fund, and state grants to pay for these teaching positions.

Additionally, he pointed to the falling enrollment numbers as a reason to reconsider the rate.

“Most people just accept things the way they are,” Newsham said. “I would like to see more community discussion. Are we willing to just keep pumping money into the school system?”

Since the levy was last renewed in 2016, school enrollment in Corvallis has declined 6%, while the number of budgeted full-time employees has increased 19%.

He also noted that local property taxes are projected to contribute $34 million to the 2023 school district budget. Meanwhile, taxpayers in 2018 approved a $330 million construction bond, which they will be paying for until 2038.

The district is also receiving $6.7 million in supplemental state education grants, which support the same kinds of things the levy would support, he said.

Lastly, Newsham pointed out that the school district ended each of the last four years with average reserve funds exceeding $14 million, and reserves are expected to exceed $13 million at the end of 2022.

This will represent about 4% of the district’s 2021-22 budget of $330.4 million.

Newsham may be fighting the proverbial uphill battle: The levy seems to gain popularity, however, with each renewal.

When it was renewed in 2010, “no” votes in the district totaled just under 32%. When it was renewed again in 2016, “no” votes had dropped in the district to under 22%. That's 78.33% saying yes among 31,834 votes cast.

Voter turnout was 10% higher in 2016 than it was in 2010, with a nearly 85% voter turnout in 2016.

But Newsham told Mid-Valley Media there are still plenty of community members who oppose the current rate, and feel helpless to change it.

“It’s quite an echo chamber we have here in Corvallis,” he said, “with no divergence of thought.”

Joanna Mann (she/her) covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

