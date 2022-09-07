Corvallis' Mountain View Elementary starts new year with new look

Students and teachers at Mountain View Elementary in Corvallis are getting back into the swing of things now that Labor Day has passed and it’s time to once again hit the books.

The school looks a little different than it did in the spring, as construction crews have been onsite making changes funded by the nearly $200 million bond project voters passed in 2018. As they grabbed free breakfast in the front office on their way to class, students’ mouths gaped open, taking in the new changes around them.

Principal Byron Bethards, who has been with the school since 2018, said it will be exciting to watch kids experience the “metamorphosis” of the construction milestones as they happen.

“It’s exciting because it’s a new start, a whole new year of possibilities,” he said as he greeted the students. “It’s great to see students again and also the transformation of the school.”

Mountain View serves around 250 students in grades K-5. It was built in 1954, and renovations include upgrading the mechanical infrastructure, hallways and shared spaces, improving accessibility, installing energy efficient lighting and replacing the flooring in the kitchen.

Four of the portable classrooms will be replaced with three permanent classrooms, bringing the capacity from 468 down to 446. The bond will also help create a collaborative learning area and relocate the school garden.

Sisters Hazel and Violent Altman hugged their parents goodbye as they went to greet their teachers. Hazel Altman, who is starting kindergarten, said she is most excited for recess and making new friends.

Violet Altman, entering fifth grade, is looking forward to, well, other things.

“I’m excited for getting done with this place,” she said with a smile.

For some parents, it was a surreal experience watching their kids go into Mountain View, the school they attended as children themselves.

Kelsie Robinson walked her two daughters to side-by-side classrooms and waved them off. Both she and her parents attended the elementary school, making it a three-generation family affair.

“It’s relaxing because you know the area,” she said.