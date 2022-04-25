Corvallis middle school schedule change met with mixed reviews

Middle-school students in the Corvallis School District will transition from a seven-period semester system to a six-period trimester system, starting next year, news that initially took parents by surprise.

The change means core science and social studies will be reduced to two trimesters and allow students to select electives that appeal for the third.

“Students have shared that learning is engaging when relevant, connected to the real world, rigorous, and supportive of strong student-student and student-teacher relationships,” CSD Communications Coordinator Kelly Locey said by email. “The new schedule is supportive of these student learning needs, reflects the priorities identified by both students and teachers, and aligns with our district goals.”

A social media post about the schedule change in the community Facebook page “Corvallis People” garnered nearly 200 comments from parents, teachers and community members.

Some of the commenters were in support of the switch, saying it will give more flexibility to scheduling and more relevant choices to students, but most opposed it, arguing that this decision would weaken students’ education rather than strengthen it.

The biggest concern, however was the overall reduced hours in science, social studies and physical education.

With the six-period trimester system increasing the amount of time in each class, total instructional hours in science and social studies will only be reduced by about 20 hours, according to the district. Most students will take two trimesters of physical education and one trimester of health, but students can take physical education as an elective if they want to keep it in their schedule year-round.

A committee of teachers in core academics, dual immersion, special education and electives decided to switch up the learning schedule at an April 4 meeting.

The decision was driven, committee member Liisa Hasenstein said, by a desire to maintain consistency in providing yearlong instruction in math and language arts.

All middle school students and staff filled out a survey that helped inform the decision.

The committee decided to prioritize increasing students’ ability to manage multiple classes at a time and creating additional opportunities for electives in science, technology, engineering, art and math when making this decision, Hasenstein said.

With the new six-period schedule, Locey said, students and teachers will have more time in each class period to develop meaningful relationships and really delve into the instruction.

“Staff heard that block classes were too long for many students, and the 40-minute periods were too short,” Hasenstein said. “There was strong consensus among staff and students that 50- to 60-minute periods would be ideal. We came to the committee knowing that we needed to revise our schedule to better fit the needs of our students and the teachers.”

Families were notified of the change April 7, and the virtual community discussion began a week later on Facebook. Many parents are still weary of how the change will impact their children.

“I have been teaching sixth graders social studies for close to 20 years, and I feel very optimistic about this change,” Hasenstein said. “I genuinely believe that all students are going to benefit from this. While there may need to be fine-tuning, I am confident we are moving in the right direction.”

Joanna Mann (she/her) covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

