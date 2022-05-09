Corvallis hires contractor to upgrade Harding Center/College Hill

The Corvallis School Board has approved the final contract for the Harding Center/College Hill project, an $11.2 million project which will provide general improvements and renovations to the entire building.

Board members awarded the contract at their May 5 meeting. The Harding Center project is part of the nearly $200 million facilities improvement bond Corvallis voters approved in 2018.

Since approved, the district has used the money to build two new elementary schools to replace Lincoln and Bessie Coleman, replace 21 modular classrooms with permanent classrooms, add multi-purpose dining commons at four schools and implement districtwide repairs, safety upgrades and classroom modernization.

Bond projects at the Harding Center include replacing and improving safety systems, improving ADA accessibility building-wide, upgrading infrastructure, renovating existing classrooms and expanding classroom space for science, technology, engineering, math and career technical education.

“This is a major milestone for the bond program,” Corvallis School District Communications Manager Kelly Locey said in a press release.

The district advertised for bids from pre-approved contractors earlier this spring, and Tualatin-based Todd Construction was the lowest bidder with a $10.4 million base bid.

With the addition of four accepted alternates — replacing the roof, building an outdoor classroom for construction students, bike parking cover and a Distributed Antenna System — the total contract came to $11.25 million.

The district will use the following use of resources to fund the project:

$3.4 million from bond program reserves

$1.1 million from the Designated Facilities Fund

$137,713 in unallocated bond program reserves

A detailed breakdown of project information is available at https://www.csd509j.net/bond-program/college-hill.

Joanna Mann (she/her) covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

