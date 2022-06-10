Corvallis grads take one last stroll — at their elementary schools

Emotions overcame Jenny Ramirez as she walked through the halls of her old elementary school in a royal blue cap and gown on Friday, June 10. She had finally made it.

“As a family, we’ve struggled,” Ramirez said. “One of my biggest dreams has been to graduate. My parents immigrated here, and I just want to give them everything.”

Ramirez is a Corvallis High School 2022 graduate, and she visited Garfield Elementary one last time before walking across the stage later that night to receive her diploma.

Corvallis School District’s Grad Walk is back on for the first time since the pandemic began. It started at Garfield five years ago, but back then it was only for dual immersion students. Now, the tradition is districtwide.

A handful of teachers taught this year’s graduating class way back when they attended Garfield. Current fourth-grade teacher Jennifer McConnell said this year’s graduating class was the first she ever taught when she had them in fifth grade.

“It feels exciting,” McConnell said, beaming with pride at her past students. “Those are my babies.”

The graduates walked through the hallways to a cacophony of applause and cheering. They high-fived current Garfield Elementary students and recognized their old teachers, some pausing for a hug.

There were 40 Corvallis High School graduates, three from Crescent Valley and one from College Hill visiting Garfield. Other schools in the district also participated in Grad Walk on Friday morning.

The graduating students are an inspiration to current Garfield students, district spokesperson Kelly Locey said, who may experience similar struggles in their life but see that graduation is still possible.

Garfield is one of four dual immersion schools in the district, and Claudia Cano taught Spanish to these students in grades 4, 7, 8, 9 and 10.

“They’re part of my family at this point,” she said. “Seeing them grow up and watching their Spanish improve, some earning their seal of biliteracy, has been so special.”

