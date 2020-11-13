Corvallis foundation grants $150,000 toward equity promotion in schools

The Corvallis Public Schools Foundation announced it will give the Corvallis School District $150,000 in grant money for improving equitable services.

The foundation, founded in 1996 to raise money for supporting initiatives like increasing graduation rates in local schools, announced the grant disbursements on Nov. 2. The main pillars of the grant funding are supporting cultural equity and student accessibility.

More than $20,000 will fund "racial equity coaches" in schools, $10,000 will support leadership training for educators of color, $5,000 will help reinforce the Students Advocating for Equity (S.A.F.E) elementary school programs and another $20,000 will provide racially conscious reading materials to students.

Family support includes $20,000 for increasing access to Wi-Fi for remote learning and $4,500 for virtual seminars in various languages for those who need help understanding online learning materials.

The district's 35th Street Welcome Center, co-run by Casa Latinos Unidos, will receive direct funding as well. $19,000 will go toward increased tutoring, $9,000 will supplement bilingual staff and another $27,000 will provide visiting families with supplemental food, hygiene items, laundry cards, grocery gift cards, and emergency financial support.