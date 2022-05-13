Corvallis and Mexico students connect over shared birds and species

Third-graders from Garfield Elementary School in Corvallis spent a rainy Thursday morning at Bald Hill Farms, learning hands-on about migratory birds and species they share with their partner schools in Mexico.

The Field Days event was part of the Twinning Partnership/Aves Compartidas ("shared birds") Program, which connects students in the Willamette River watershed in Oregon and the Laja River watershed.

“Learning about migratory birds and other similarities in these two watershed areas is an important way to facilitate connections between students here and students in Guanajuato, Mexico,” said CSD Communications Manager Kelly Locey. “This allows students to apply what they have learned in the classroom to the real world.”

Mary's River Watershed Council and Institute for Applied Ecology run the program in Corvallis, which was implemented at the start of the 2018-19 school year.

The students at dual-immersion Garfield and Lincoln elementary schools in Corvallis have a pen-pal relationship with the students in Mexico, sending video messages, letters, photos and artwork back and forth about what they are learning.

Lincoln students visited Bald Hill on Tuesday.

Other Oregon schools that participate in the partnership are South Shore Elementary School in Albany, Candy Lane Elementary School and El Puente Bilingual School in Milwaukie, River Road Elementary School in Eugene.

The program has evolved into a bilingual learning experience, with some of the lessons in Oregon being taught in Spanish by guest teachers so the students can communicate with one another across country lines.

The partnership also provides teachers with professional development opportunities and a chance to have a voice in the development of the program.

Students bundled up and explored the local ecosystem at Bald Hill, learning environment-related vocabulary words in both English and Spanish. They learned the importance of sustained conservation efforts for their shared migratory species and habitats with Mexico.

At Bald Hill, the third-graders identified birds with binoculars, surveyed plants, waded through streams to find aquatic macroinvertebrates and recognized mammal skulls and skins.

A dozen high school volunteers from College Hill helped with the field trip, which Locey said makes the learning more fun for the elementary-aged kids.

Program instructor Jazmin Garcia-Lawson said it was difficult to keep up the pen-pal relationship throughout the pandemic, so the schools sent pictures and videos over the messaging app WhatsApp instead.

“Over the holidays, the students sent letters about their traditions and foods,” she said. “Connection is what we strive for.”

Joanna Mann (she/her) covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

