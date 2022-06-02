Corvallis, Albany leaders recognized for youth-led suicide prevention work

Corvallis and Albany students and teachers are being recognized for their youth-led suicide prevention work, in which students encourage their peers to focus on multiple sources of support when they need help.

The nationwide program — Sources of Strength — has been growing throughout Oregon for the past couple of years, and promotes help-seeking behaviors by connecting students with trusted and caring adults.

“It’s very important to have trusted adults, reach out and get what’s needed at the time,” said Gigi Sims, health and wellness coordinator for the Corvallis School District. “It’s about talking about and taking care of our mental health.”

Sources of Strength is based on the “strength wheel” — a color-coded circle divided into eight “slices” that identify a different source of strength: family support, positive friends, mentors, healthy activities, generosity, spirituality, physical health and mental health.

Sources of Strength is a class offered at several middle and high schools throughout the nation, including some schools in Corvallis and Greater Albany Public Schools. Each class has an adult adviser and peer leader, and students spread messages of hope, help and strength through words, art, music, influence and activities.

At Corvallis High, adult adviser Lorin Reed and sophomore peer leader Kaylee Pickering have led several campaigns this year to spread the word about Sources of Strength, especially during May, which was Mental Health Awareness Month.

“They’re living it,” Reed said about his students. “They’re trying to change the stigma around mental health for everybody.”

The program is growing at CHS, from 18 students enrolled in the fall class to 30 enrolled in the spring. The ninth- through 12th-grade students have decorated their school with positive messages through chalk art, posters, paintings, buttons and a heart mural, in which each heart has a strong emotion on one side and a way to cope on the other.

“Life is a rollercoaster,” Reed said. “You’re going to have high highs and low lows.”

The key, however, is making sure students have people to connect with during those low lows.

Reed and Pickering were both honored as leaders at the 2022 Sources of Strength Showcase on Thursday, May 26. Margo DeYoung from Calapooia Middle School was also honored at the showcase, as were Melina Young and Joyce Lebengood from South Albany High School.

Reed started as an adult adviser at CHS in 2019, and he and the students kept up the work even remotely during the pandemic. The students created messaging outside of the school and ensured their peers were well connected through a time of spiking mental health issues nationwide.

“They just kept going,” Sims said. “It’s all for a positive culture change. It’s about creating a sense of belonging, equity and inclusion.”

Sources of Strength is more than suicide prevention, Sims said. It also helps to prevent violence and addiction by talking about big emotions, including anger, anxiety and depression, and tapping into multiple strengths from the wheel to build resilience.

“It works,” she said. “The model works.”

In fall 2020, students at CHS surveyed faculty members to see which songs help them through emotionally challenging times. They received over 40 responses and created a playlist, called “What Helps Us,” and shared it with the community.

While the program is student-led, the messaging is meant to help adults as well as kids.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Pickering said she plans to continue being a student leader at CHS, spreading the word about Sources of Strength and spearheading positive messaging campaigns.

“I feel like I’m always reaching out to people, so when I heard about the class I thought it would be perfect for me,” Pickering said. “I felt like it was an opportunity to do something bigger.”

Joanna Mann (she/her) covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.