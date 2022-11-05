Competition on the home front: Lebanon hosts first ROTC match

Saturday’s event in the gym might have looked like a conventional sports meet at Lebanon High School if it weren’t for the constant thwack of air rifles.

Alana Griffiths, a junior, put down a chunky-looking, pistol-gripped pellet gun and stepped away from the firing line while her eyes filled with tears.

To the girl’s left, Alivia Griffiths also set down an air rifle and embraced her younger sister.

“You can’t worry about a bad shot,” Alana said.

The Warriors hosted 11 of the region’s 16 competitive Junior ROTC teams Nov. 5, the season-opening match for student-athletes on the fields of Olympic-style pellet shooting and closely judged formation marching.

ROTC sports are taken from military drills, meant to instill rigor and decorum, but the teens lined up shoulder-to-shoulder with air rifles or presenting arms for judgment showed vulnerability.

The Griffithses’ hug ended, they expended the rest of their ammunition, and a volleyball-style buzzer called an end to the 20-minute period set for shooting from a standing position.

In another gym, retired officers and non-commissioned leaders and Oregon State University ROTC cadets waited for high schoolers in pressed, lint-free, service-specific uniforms to march in with the U.S. flag.

Teams’ banter stilled down from abstract (why was the title “third” so inflammatory to the characters of the novel “Ender’s Game?”) to concrete (what did you think of the “Rings of Power” finale?) to mission-specific questions about how teams are allowed to pivot on the glossy wooden floor.

Are we going to be able to exit this gym on a right wheel or a left wheel only?

Just before walking through the general admission doors, Lebanon’s team was mostly quiet. Their appearance and procedures are based on the U.S. Army.

Madison Bell, a senior, flattened her blue service uniform.

“Why am I getting more nerves now than when I was in command?” she asked aloud.

Advisor, instructor and air rifle coach Mark Smith said ROTC is for nearly everyone at its high school level — a safe place to be competitive outside the realm of mainstream, state-sanctioned athletics.

“Everyone talks about football,” Smith said. “Not everyone can or wants to play football.”

So Smith, a retired Army lieutenant colonel, leads about 106 students in Lebanon’s ROTC who spend many hours every week drilling.

The school’s 16 air rifle shooters train in two eight-person teams, two hours every day practicing a component of doing better. Students learn to shift their body to find a weapon’s natural point of aim, sight their weapons, control their breathing, doing the same thing over and over, one 32.81-foot shot at a time.

Basically, everything beyond pulling the trigger until it clicks.

“Just pulling the trigger, you’re going to get better but they eventually will hit a plateau,” Smith said.

He said Lebanon’s team has multiple titles from all-Army ROTC program competitions. The program frequently bests its regional competition and students have earned 19 Junior Distinguished Badges.

And last school year, now-Lebanon graduate Kyler Boyce was the single best shooter out of any branch of service ROTC at any school, bringing home Oregon’s first air rifle national title.

With all that practice, some athletes feel pressure to get that shot just a little closer to the center of the target or take that synchronized step with just a little more precision.

“We train harder; we train longer; and we train deliberately,” Smith said. “It’s no secret — effort equals success.”

Results

By Saturday afternoon, Alivia Griffiths was No. 10 shooting from both standing and kneeling positions. She was seventh shooting from prone, where Alana took sixth place.

Alivia took position nine out of 73 shooters. She beat two precision shooters with a score of 537, behind eight others to place first in sporter division.

She was first of 63 sporter-class shooters. Lebanon was fifth overall, trailing teams from East Valley, University, Redmond and Walla Walla.