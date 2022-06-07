College Hill students to move next year

The College Hill high school program will be relocated to the Corvallis School District office, 1555 SW 35th St., for the 2022-23 school year while construction at the Harding Center takes place.

Some of the departments and programs at the district office will be shifted around to make room for incoming students.

Here are the location changes for departments switching around:

School board meetings will now be held in the Lincoln Elementary gymnasium.

The teaching and learning department will now be at Lincoln, Bessie Coleman, Garfield and other parts of the district office.

The Corvallis Public Schools Foundation will now be at Bessie Coleman.

The Welcome Center will be at the district office.

Casa Latinos Unidos will be at Garfield Elementary.

Central Instructional Media Center will be at Crescent Valley.

“The district’s first priority is always to support our students through productive and safe learning environments,” Facilities Director Kim Patten said in a news release. “Utilizing existing spaces in buildings throughout the district will help to ensure that the district can fulfill the bond promises made for the Harding Center facility.”

