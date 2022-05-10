Central Linn welcomes new principal

Joel Sauter has been selected as the next principal of Central Linn Elementary School, 239 W. Second St. in Halsey.

His hire was approved during the May 9 school board meeting, and he will begin his position with the district in August.

Originally from Portland, Sauter began his education career in the Lebanon School District for one year. He worked for Greater Albany Public Schools for nine years, and in 2017 relocated to Klamath Falls.

“My reason for choosing Central Linn specifically, as a district to work for, was the size of the district,” Sauter said in a statement to the community. “After working in a small district, I have found that the connections you make with families, district employees and community members are more meaningful.

"When problems arise, smaller districts are able to be more responsive to the needs of its stakeholders and can solve issues much quicker, which is better for everyone in the long run.”

The district will host in August an opportunity for community members to meet Sauter around the start of the school year.

“Mr. Sauter is an experienced leader with a heart for students,” said Superintendent Candace Pelt. “His knowledge of teaching and learning, supporting all staff, and engaging humor was evident in his current role. For Central Linn, he will connect families to our school, help bring the community together, and create a positive school climate for everyone.”

