Benton County Sheriff's Office accepting donated school supplies

The first day of school is right around the corner, and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office is accepting donations of various school supplies now through Sept. 5.

Community members are invited to donate whatever they can to the 13th annual Back to School Supply Drive. Backpacks are especially hard to come by around the start of school for low-income families.

Other needed items for school include copy paper, dry-erase markers, three-ring binders, notebooks, pencils, scissors, pencil bags, highlighters, tissues, rulers, glue, folders and more. Used supplies and books will not be accepted.

Monetary donations are encouraged as well; even $30 can provide one student with supplies for the entire year.

Cash and supplies can be dropped off at the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, 1850 NW 5th St. in Corvallis. The supplies will be distributed between Alsea, Blodgett and Monroe elementary schools, Kings Valley Charter School and Muddy Creek Charter School.