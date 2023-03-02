Growing up in an age dominated by social media, Marvel movies and video games, the last thing many kids feel like doing is reading a plain old book.

That’s where Oregon Battle of the Books — a statewide reading motivation and comprehension program that exposes students in grades 3-12 to quality, diverse literature — comes in.

The regional competition will take place at Crescent Valley High School, 4444 NW Highland Drive in Corvallis, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Saturday, March 4.

Students from two dozen elementary schools around Corvallis, Philomath, Albany, Tangent and other mid-Willamette Valley areas will compete in a bracket-style tournament, with the top two teams competing at a state tournament later in March.

Improving literacy

After years of pandemic learning, state test scores reflect low reading and writing abilities. The Oregon Department of Education found that 43.7% of students were proficient in English language arts during the 2021-22 school year.

Ted McCann, the librarian at Garfield Elementary School, said he has noticed a sharp decrease in literacy among students, especially for mid- and low-range readers.

However, the reading competition has resulted in even the least motivated readers to become excited about books.

“As a librarian, I haven’t seen anything else that gets kids so pumped up and excited about reading,” McCann said. “Reading is the one thing that’s going to guarantee success for them.”

Dubbed “El Profe” by his students, McCann also noticed a decline in Spanish literacy among students at Garfield, a dual-immersion Spanish and English school. With the help of Spanish coaches and volunteers, McCann decided to put on an entirely Spanish book version of the Battle of the Books called “Lucha Libros.”

This year’s “Lucha Libros” competition will be held in May.

How the competition works

Students in teams of four or five choose to read up to 16 books leading up to the regional competition. The books are selected by a committee of volunteers and fall into a variety of genres, including nonfiction, graphic novels, fantasy, historical fiction and realistic fiction.

The students answer trivia questions written by a group of volunteers about the books they read. McCann, who will give opening remarks at the event, said he likes to “drum it up” to get kids excited and keep a positive energy in the room.

The statewide program is sponsored by the Oregon Association of School Libraries in conjunction with a Library Services and Technology Act grant, with battles run mostly by volunteers.

Joyce Grose is a parent and volunteer at Garfield whose children have enjoyed the reading battle for years. Before the competition, she said her son only read picture books from time to time, but once he participated in the battle, his reading took off.

“He was reading all different genres and books about different cultures and kinds of people who were different from him,” Grose said. “It really expanded his reading, and, as a result, his little brothers have become really avid readers.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Grose said she was able to get nearly 70 volunteers within the span of a couple of weeks to help with Saturday’s regional event. People have volunteered to help keep score, keep time, read questions, usher teams around and provide snacks.

Other local volunteers putting on the event include Lindsay Biga, Michel Wiman and Rema Robinson.

“It’s been amazing how quickly people saw a good cause and were willing to help,” she said. “I just love seeing so many kids so excited about reading, no matter what level they are on.”