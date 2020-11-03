 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alsea voters narrowly favor school construction bond measure
alert

Alsea voters narrowly favor school construction bond measure

{{featured_button_text}}
Alsea School 04

Alsea School

 Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media

The Alsea School District, by a margin of 14 votes, may have secured funding for renovations and facility additions through a ballot measure in the general election.

Measure 2-129 asked voters whether the district should issue $2.1 million in general obligation bonds, with the money being repaid from property taxes. Affected property owners would pay an additional $1 per $1,000 of assessed value until the bond is repaid.

Based on unofficial Benton County election results as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, 299 voters were in favor of the measure, while 285 were against it.

The money would pay for new instructional spaces, a weight room with after-hours community access and a covered bus waiting area as well as a remodeled shop facility, lunchrooms, restrooms, bus repair facility, track and more.

If the measure passes, the state will grant the district $1.7 million that would also go toward construction.

Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News