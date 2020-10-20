Alsea School using distance learning Wednesday due to plumbing repairs

Alsea School will be closed until Thursday due to plumbing issues, according to superintendent Marc Thielman.

“We have an old building and we are encountering some collapsed plumbing lines,” Thielman said on the phone with the Gazette-Times. “COVID has not closed us, but plumbing has.”

School staff noticed that toilets in the building were backing up while being flushed around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. After about an hour of calling families to warn that students would be sent home — the charter school serves students throughout the Willamette Valley — the building was cleared out after 2 p.m.

Faculty will teach through distance learning on Wednesday while the school’s plumbing is checked and fixed. Attendance will still be taken.

Thielman said he’s received multiple calls from locals asking if the building shutdown was a conspiracy to demonstrate the district’s need for more money. There’s a ballot measure for Alsea residents in the upcoming general election asking whether the district should issue over $2 million in general obligation bonds for facility improvements, which would be repaid from property taxes.

“This is not a ploy to promote our bond measure,” he said. “It's legit issues … we have pipes at the end of their life.”

The school is scheduled to reopen on Thursday.

