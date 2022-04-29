Albany public schools outlines its summer programs offerings

Greater Albany Public Schools is offering several options this summer for students who are in need of credit recovery or are at risk of failure for the school year.

Additionally, juniors and seniors can take free summer school courses at Linn-Benton Community College for high school or college credit, and students in grades 6-12 can attend various LBCC summer camps for free, according to information provided by the district.

Here are the options GAPS is offering this summer:

Surf’s Up Summer Learning

This free program is for students in grades 1-8 and will focus on math and literacy. It will run from 8 a.m. to noon, Monday-Thursday from July 11 to Aug. 4. Surf’s Up Summer Learning will be located at Meadow Ridge Elementary School and Timber Ridge School. Lunch, transportation and learning materials will be supplied.

Waves of Enrichment

This program is the afternoon portion of Surf’s Up Summer Learning, and students who attend the morning program will have priority enrollment for the afternoon program. The afternoon camp will have fun activities such as science experiments and arts and crafts. The program runs from noon until 4:30 p.m. after Surf’s Up Summer Learning at Meadow Ridge and Timber Ridge. Space is limited, and registration will be decided by a lottery.

Two-week recovery program

All high schools are participating in this option for students to work with their teachers on assignments and improve their final grades. Albany Online also offers a credit recovery program, which will require a summer commitment from participants. Schools will contact the families of students who are in need of this type or program, but students can reach out to their home school offices for information about the program on their own if they’d like.

Summer courses at LBCC

Any junior or senior can take these free summer courses at LBCC, whether they are in need of credit recovery or not. Students may get high school or college credit through this program. Registration is first come, first serve, and all students must attend a virtual orientation to sign up for the classes. The virtual form is available at www.albany.k12.or.us/schools/summer-programs. Registration closes May 20.

LBCC summer camps

GAPS students in grades 6-12 are welcome to attend the more than 70 LBCC summer camps, both in-person and virtual, focusing on STEM, art, sports, technical career introductions and more. Camps are free until all funding is spent. Email getinvolved@linnbenton.edu with questions.

Bridge camps

This free program is for incoming sixth- and ninth-graders, as well as a similar program for kindergarteners. Students will learn about classroom expectations, building routines, bell schedules and more before the school year begins.

Jump Start Kindergarten is at participating elementary schools from 9 a.m. until noon Aug. 8 through Aug. 11 and Aug. 15 through Aug. 18. Registration opens May 3 and will be available on the district website.

The bridge program for incoming middle schoolers is tentatively planned for 8:30 a.m. until noon Aug. 8 through Aug. 11. Confirmed dates and times will be provided as the program nears.

The bridge program for incoming high schoolers at South and West Albany high schools does not have a set time and date, and it will eventually be posted on each school’s website.

Joanna Mann (she/her) covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

