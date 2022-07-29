A 'rite of passage': Lebanon med students don the white coat

It's a huge hurdle to get accepted to medical school, which makes that moment when first-year students first put on their white coats for the first time special — so much so that the donning of the coat becomes a ceremony itself.

On Friday, July 29, 107 first-year doctor of osteopathic medicine students from the College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest lined up in Lebanon First Assembly Church to slip into white coats.

Family, friends, administrators and faculty members looked on as the students, the Class of 2026, pledged to maintain professional ethics and provide excellent patient care.

This white coat ceremony officially marks the students’ entrance into the medical field as practicing clinical healers. But the event carried more significance than a mere career milestone.

“It’s really a rite of passage,” said Mandilin Hudson, DO '09, COMP-Northwest vice dean and assistant professor of psychiatry. “It symbolizes the virtues we ask them to uphold as medical students and then as physicians.”

This year’s ceremony welcomed the 12th class of students entering into the health profession that COMP-Northwest has organized.

Robin Farias-Eisner, president of the Western University of Health Sciences, led the program by offering insight into the importance of the white coat.

“The fabric of the white coat represents the deep fabric of your craft,” Farias-Eisner said. “It is a symbol of integrity and professionalism, and signifies the relationship between you and your future patients.”

Paula Crone, DO '92, interim provost, vice president of WesternU Oregon, said the Class of 2026 will be “instrumental” in shaping the future of medicine. She encouraged students to keep nurturing qualities of compassion, care and kindness as they embark on their life’s work.

“There is no more noble calling than to care for others and no more symbolic than your white coat,” Crone said. “You have the responsibility to help, heal and do no harm. Take that to heart, and take it seriously.”

Keynote speaker Jennifer LeTourneau, DO '00, clinical vice president of Legacy Health Oregon, shared several points of wisdom for the students to consider as they begin their journey into medicine. Among them, she advised patience, self care and humility.

“Be proactive. Take care of yourself now, so you can take care of others later. Pay it forward to grow the next generation,” she said.

LeTourneau urged the class to advocate for their future patients with their knowledge and authority. Applying a holistic approach and considering people in mind, body and spirit is what sets COMP-Northwest apart, she said.

Following the faculty’s addresses, the students were gifted with black physician’s bags, courtesy of the Lebanon “Tools of the Trade” program and the larger Lebanon community.

“Be curious about your patients,” Hudson said in a closing message. “Crave to know more, crave to get real. It is a privilege to learn the gritty details and the strength and fragility of the human body and spirit.”

