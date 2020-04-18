Education is our best ally for earthquake and tsunami preparedness

The movement of the tectonic plates also vertically displaces seawater offshore. A tsunami is born from this initial condition. The seafloor bathymetry and initial condition dictate how the tsunami will propagate. The tsunami eventually attacks the shoreline. In Oregon, we expect tsunami attack about 10 to 30 minutes after the earthquake.

Important scientific considerations are tsunami flow height and speed. The flow height and speed dictate building damage, scour, and erosion. Tsunami damage increases as flow height increases. The buildings and soil experience more water force. The tsunami comes further inland as the flow height increases, too. The area of the tsunami inundation zone increases as a result. Tsunami damage is also directly proportional to speed squared. In other words, small changes in speed create large changes in damage potential.

Clearly, we need tsunami flow height and speed predictions. We can use them to design and retrofit buildings. However, reliable recordings of tsunami flow height and speed are very rare. Instead, we use geologic evidence of historic tsunamis to calibrate predictive mathematical models.