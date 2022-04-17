Editorial: Why Corvallis should still be a Pepsi town

For decades, Corvallis used to be a Pepsi town, and if you went to a restaurant and ordered a fountain drink, your cola option probably was Pepsi.

That was confusing for visitors, and a distinct departure from the nationwide norm and consumer preferences in the United States — Coca-Cola remains the top seller.

Corvallis, however, was a sort of Bizarro spot in the Cola Wars, with Pepsi the undisputed king in this city for years.

There was a simple reason why. Two reasons, really. One of them always wore a Greek fisherman’s cap. The other, his wife, was a talented artist.

For decades, the Pastega family owned the Pepsi bottling plant in Corvallis. And for decades, Mario and Alma Pastega were tireless community servants and philanthropists.

Alma Pastega died in 2008 and her husband passed away in 2012, but their legacy of giving back continues to enrich the mid-Willamette Valley and Oregon.

The Mario and Alma Pastega Foundation distributed about $950,000 in 2019, the latest year tax documents were available on GuideStar, a website that compiles data on charitable organizations.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

A recent gift from the foundation was a $350,000 donation that led to a $2.8 million expansion of the Pastega House at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.

The Pastega House is a home away from home for out-of-area patients and their families traveling to Corvallis for medical care. Often, these visitors come for cancer treatments, heart surgeries or other specialized care that can be expensive and stressful. They’re able to stay in the Pastega House at a low cost or even for free.

The 6,000-square-foot Alma Pastega wing doubles the size of the facility to 24 guest rooms, and patients started using it earlier this month.

Mario Pastega was a Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation trustee from 1981 until 2011, and he spearheaded important initiatives for the facility, such as the Pastega House. He was the major benefactor and chief fundraiser for the $2.3 million campaign to build and endow the guest house, which opened in 2004.

Overall, the Pastega Foundation has given more than $3 million to the Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation, said a Samaritan Health Services spokesperson. Of that, $1.6 million has been given to the foundation’s Cancer Care Fund.

But that’s not even the Pastegas’ most visible largesse.

Starting in the early 1980s, the Pastegas turned the Pepsi bottling plant into a glittering light display during the holidays. Visitors drove through a forest of colored lights depicting cartoon characters, storybook figures and “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” Alma Pastega created some of those artworks herself.

Today, the “Pastega Light Display” is hosted at the Benton County Fairgrounds, and it continues to make winter brighter and more magical.

The Pastegas contributed to causes large and small, from major campaigns by the Oregon State University Foundation to efforts to fix up local elementary school playgrounds. And they often matched donations.

While Mario Pastega was the public face of their philanthropic work, he said his wife was the driving force behind everything he did.

Despite their success and importance, the Pastegas stayed down-to-earth. Mario Pastega, for example, could be found stocking grocery store shelves with Pepsi products into his 90s.

Overall, the Pastegas showed a vibrant energy, a love for their community, and a knack for improving Corvallis.

More than a decade has passed since they died, and in that time Coke has made dramatic gains in Corvallis. Most restaurants and bars in town still serve Pepsi, though. There remains a large degree of true blue loyalty with older, established businesses whose owners haven’t forgotten Mario and Alma Pastega and what they represent.

The Pastegas are still making things better for mid-valley residents.

Perhaps that should come as no surprise. At Mario Pastega’s funeral Mass, one of his favorite sayings was read by a grandson.

“A hundred years from now, it won’t matter how much wealth or fame or prestige we had. But if along the path of life you can help a fellow human being, that will make a difference.”

Mario and Alma Pastega continue to make a difference.

So here’s a toast to the Pastegas — our glasses will be filled to the brim with ice cold Pepsi.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0