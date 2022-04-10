Editorial: Western University's expansion in Lebanon worth celebrating

The Western University of Health Sciences’ College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific, Northwest often gets credit for helping transform the city of Lebanon — and it should.

To be clear, there have been other positive changes in town that have occurred in the last decade or so to help Lebanon rebound from the downturn in the timber industry.

The arrival of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home, new Linn-Benton Community College facilities, a downtown revival, and trail and parks improvements have all benefited this city’s fortunes.

But there’s no doubt the medical college’s opening in 2011 was a major factor in Lebanon’s upswing.

Western University has roughly 475 students and 100 workers in “The City that Friendliness Built,” so you’d expect good things to happen.

And amazingly, Western University’s impact in Lebanon will become even greater thanks to a windfall of $22.5 million.

Those dollars are coming via a legal settlement where a Medicaid provider, FamilyCare Inc., sued the state of Oregon, alleging that the Oregon Health Authority put it out of business by pressuring the nonprofit to drop its rates to the point of insolvency.

Western University wasn’t a party to the case, but FamilyCare’s CEO Jeff Heatherington is a major booster and donor, and actually helped bring the medical college to Lebanon.

He’s donating the settlement money to Western University, which will help expand the COMP-NW campus and launch a behavioral health college in Lebanon.

The new college will be built at a former Weyerhaeuser mill site of about 145 acres at the end of Milton Street in Lebanon, and that property also will be donated. The Heatherington Foundation for Innovation and Education in Healthcare purchased the site for $3.85 million in 2018.

It’s unclear what exactly the expansion at that former mill could mean for Western University at this time, but total enrollment and staffing are expected to grow significantly in Lebanon, which obviously brings huge benefits.

Revitalizing a former mill site also is a plus for various reasons, including that construction projects typically help the local economy.

There could be a few drawbacks, such as increased pressure to the housing market, but that seems like a minor quibble, especially considering how home and rental prices have surged into the stratosphere throughout the mid-valley.

The behavioral health college will be Western University’s third campus in Lebanon.

COMP-NW, 200 Mullins Drive, has about 420 students this school year, and has graduated about 100 doctors every year since 2015. That number is expected to grow to 125 graduates and perhaps more per year over time.

Western University’s College of Health Sciences, 2665 S. Santiam Highway, has about 50 students, and welcomed its first cohort of physical therapy students in July 2021. In a few months, another 60 students are anticipated to start school there, and the Western University College of Health Sciences plans to add occupational therapy as an option in 2023, leading to another bump in enrollment.

Tuition for aspiring physicians is rather expensive, as you might guess, so they have to live a bit frugally. Still, these students are a big boost for local businesses. Many of them live in Lebanon, shop in Lebanon stores, and eat at Lebanon restaurants while they are enrolled at COMP-NW.

And some of them will fall in love with Lebanon or other spots in the mid-Willamette Valley and seek to practice medicine here. Linn and Benton counties, Oregon and the United States need more doctors and nurses for the health of our communities.

All in all, the arrival of COMP-NW and the expansion of Western University here should be considered blessings for Lebanon.

