Editorial: Vote yes for LBCC, Corvallis, Lebanon schools measures

Primary elections typically don’t have a “wow” factor, but there often are important matters on the ballot that shouldn’t be ignored.

That’s certainly the case this time around, as results first announced the night of Tuesday, May 17 will shape the mid-Willamette Valley for years to come.

The crucial items on the ballot are a trio of schools measures involving Linn-Benton Community College, the Corvallis School District, and Lebanon Community Schools. We urge a “yes” vote in each instance, and we’ll explain why below.

Readers should note that we have a strong tradition of supporting most school and public safety measures, as these are the foundations of our communities.

Next week, we plan to make an endorsement in the Democratic primary battle for the Benton County Board of Commissioners, which features two fine candidates.

But first, here’s a reminder that the last day to register to vote or change party affiliation in Oregon is Tuesday, April 26. If you aren’t registered, you can’t vote, and if you don’t vote, you have lost your right to engage in the all-American tradition of complaining about local government.

We’re joking to a certain degree with that statement, of course, but not about the importance of voting. Your vote counts and can make a difference.

LBCC

LBCC is overshadowed by Oregon State University, but it still creates huge benefits for the mid-Willamette Valley. And that’s in part because a high percentage of those earning degrees or certificates from LBCC will stay and work in Linn and Benton counties.

Passage of a $16 million bond measure for LBCC would only enhance those benefits, and especially so for family farms and other agricultural businesses.

The community college wants to use the funding from the bond to create an agriculture center to offer expanded animal science and crop and soil production training, as well as the addition of a veterinary technologist program, said Lisa Avery, LBCC president. The bond also would be used to renovate LBCC’s child care center to bring back parents to college — enrollment shrunk because residents had to care for children during the pandemic — and for facilities upgrades such as HVAC systems.

The bond measure would unlock an $8 million match from the state of Oregon for the ag center, as well.

At 7 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, LBCC’s bond measure definitely is a lower priced item on the ballot. And it’s definitely worthwhile to vote “yes” on this.

This is a hard time to ask the public for money, with people worried about inflation, higher gas prices and surging housing costs. But this measure brings back value for residents, especially in rural areas.

The agricultural sector of the economy is huge here, and employers and communities are desperate for highly trained workers. When teens and adults get an education at LBCC, they can choose to continue their education at OSU, or there are real jobs waiting for them right now.

Corvallis School District

Corvallis area voters also have an easy choice in renewing a local option levy, which would provide an estimated $8.6 million annually over five years.

Again, this isn’t asking for new funding. The district is simply seeking to continue a levy that has provided roughly 10% of its revenue for nearly two decades, and those dollars primarily go toward staffing.

So if the levy isn’t renewed, the district would trim the equivalent of 90 teaching positions, and average class sizes would jump by about four or five students, said Superintendent Ryan Noss. That might not seem like a lot, but five extra students in elementary school pushes your class size to 29. In middle school, it jumps from 28 to 33, and in high school, it climbs from 29 to 34.

You also can expect the cuts to occur in targeted areas such as career technical education, the arts and physical education. Athletics and other extracurricular activities also would take a hit, as would school counselors.

In other words, classes and activities that create a well-rounded education, that expand interests and generate additional opportunities, would be lost to a certain degree.

Those aspects appear more critical, as does the role of counselors, as we (hopefully) emerge out of the pandemic.

“What we’ve been through in the last couple of years has really highlighted the critical role that schools play,” said Sarah Finger McDonald, Corvallis School board chairperson.

We couldn’t agree more, and this levy and what it funds are important for the health of the Corvallis area.

Lebanon Community Schools

We voiced our support of Lebanon’s bond measure back in December, and our position hasn’t changed.

The district is seeking $20 million and a match of $4 million from the state, and a “yes” vote is the responsible choice.

If the bond measure failed, school buildings would fall into disrepair and the Jan Nadig Pool could have a catastrophic event that closes it.

The planned improvements are pragmatic and not particularly glamorous. Voters would approve work such as fixing leaking roofs, replacing seizure-prone air conditioning machinery and upgrading heaters.

And Lebanon residents probably recall that a faulty heater filled two classrooms with smoke at Green Acres Elementary School in December, though no students were in the building.

About $10 million would be directed to the pool, which sees roughly 60,000 visits per year, but has leaky pipes and other problems.

