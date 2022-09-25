Editorial: Veterans Day parade is on, but needs help to survive

Volunteer organizations, events they hold and their philanthropic impact are notoriously fragile, and Albany should know this far better than most cities.

For more than a half-century, the Timber Carnival was held around the Fourth of July in Hub City. For decades, this was the biggest event in town, a massive flannel-clad jubilee. There was a royalty court, a de facto Independence Day parade with log trucks rumbling through downtown, a logging skills contest with international competitors shown on ABC’s “Wide World of Sports” and a fireworks display that could be seen halfway to Lebanon.

The popularity of the event, staged by the Jaycees, mimicked Oregon’s declining timber industry. Where once there were crowds of thousands, attendance gradually dipped to a few hundred fans and the festival began to lose money, according to Edward Loy in his excellent book “Gem of the Willamette Valley: A History of Albany, Oregon.”

“The Jaycees, deep in debt, their numbers fewer and their energies flagging, staged the Timber Carnival in the year 2000, but at its conclusion reluctantly turned out the lights for the final time,” Loy wrote.

The end of the festival once seemed unthinkable. And then it was gone, with only the East Albany Lions Club’s Lumberjack Breakfast remaining.

Today, it feels like Hub City is on the precipice of losing another event that defines the community — the Veterans Day parade.

The event bills itself, with our newspaper’s enthusiastic assistance, as the “largest veterans parade west of the Mississippi.” We haven’t tested that claim lately, but it seems likely given the parade includes a plethora of floats, marching bands, military vehicles, public safety rigs and more. Thousands of spectators also flock to downtown. Regardless of the parade’s ranking, we’d still put Albany’s patriotism per capita up against any other city in the country.

The parade, to be clear, is scheduled to start at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 11 once again.

We’re excited about the event’s return to its regular form for the first time since 2019. In 2020 and 2021, reverse parades were held instead due to COVID-19.

Those reverse parades were fun ways to honor heroes and their sacrifices, but they lacked the grand scale and spectacle of the traditional parade, which clocked in at two-and-a-half hours the last time it was held.

Yes, the parade returns in full this year, but it needs help to survive. That isn’t hyperbole.

As reporter Shayla Escudero detailed in a recent article, the group that spearheaded the event for years lost its nonprofit status, and didn’t hand over its financial records or supplies to a new organization formed to continue the parade. The whole event is on wobbly legs right now.

So we’re making a call to action. The Linn County Veterans Day Parade in Albany needs your assistance.

Entries are needed, and volunteers both new and experienced are needed, too. So are donations of money and items such as such as safety vests, bottled water for volunteers, first-aid kits, walkie-talkies to communicate along the route and more.

A fundraiser is set from 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 at American Legion Post 10 in Albany, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE. A silent auction, raffles, wine-tasting and spirits will be included, and volunteers can sign up and get more information.

Potential volunteers and parade entrants also can get details and entry forms by calling the legion at 541-926-0127, emailing lcvpttreasurer@gmail.com or going to https://www.linncountyveteransdayparade.org/.

Again, this feels like a key moment for Albany and its residents, who can rescue a community tradition and start the process of preserving it for future generations. Volunteer and donate to save the Linn County Veterans Day Parade in Albany.