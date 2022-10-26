Editorial: The man to lead Lebanon past this crossroads

Before we get into the details of our Lebanon mayor endorsement, we’d like to thank all mid-Willamette Valley candidates running for city councils and mayoral seats.

Being a volunteer, small-town politician is typically a thankless task. (We realize there are stipends involved with some of these positions, but those usually amount to being “paid” a few pennies per hour.)

Residents willingly compete for these spots so they can give away oodles of their free time and face scrutiny, if not outright scorn, for local problems or if the public does not agree with them.

Do you enjoy being verbally blasted by constituents regarding potholes while you’re picking up a gallon of milk from the grocery store? City council just might be your thing!

Without these hardy souls, however, our municipal governments couldn’t function.

So we’d urge you to take it easy on these candidates, who are throwing their hats in the ring because they love their communities. They can’t help themselves.

And that brings us to this column’s endorsement.

Lebanon Mayor Paul Aziz isn’t seeking reelection after a decade leading the city.

Running for mayor are Gamael Nassar, a City Council member since 2021 who has been involved in various local boards, and Kenneth Jackola, a longtime greater Lebanon-area community member. Both men are conservatives who are pro-police and against raising taxes.

Jackola doesn’t have previous experience with civic service, but that shouldn’t be a disqualifier for this position. Prior work on commissions, advisory groups or with nonprofits usually gives candidates a boost, or at least a better understanding of their roles and parliamentary procedure. But we’ve also witnessed local volunteer politicians with no experience who hit the ground running and did great.

The retired sergeant major will be relying on his background in military command, running a local trucking business, and as a downtown building owner.

He makes strong points when about the need to pare down Lebanon’s large debt — which was accrued to ensure safe drinking water for residents, but now weighs down the municipality. Doing so won’t be an easy task.

Jackola also wants to incentivize the building of single family homes, including townhouses and condos, instead of apartments, and said the city needs to enforce its parking codes because there’s nowhere to park downtown.

The fabric of the community is crumbling and a lot of people in Lebanon feel forgotten, according to Jackola, as evidenced by the furor over a proposed and failed proclamation supporting LGBTQ+ rights, he said.

Jackola added that he won’t issue proclamations and said the controversy resulted in the bullying of council members and generated animosity and division.

“I’m not going to hold one person’s belief systems over another,” he said.

However, it could be argued that’s exactly what Aziz and then the council did by refusing to recognize the plight of a marginalized group.

Nassar said the proclamation dispute tarnished the reputation of Lebanon. “It took a big hit. It didn’t need to,” he said. Part of Lebanon’s proclaimed small town values, as stated in its guiding document, are inclusivity and embracing diversity. “We failed there,” Nassar said.

He also was frustrated that council members who denied the proclamation refused to discuss their position with the public. “I was ashamed to be part of the council at that moment,” Nassar said, regarding the lack of conversation.

Nassar plans to bring back proclamations and prides himself on being willing to talk with residents who disagree with him.

He aims for Lebanon to attract more visits from travelers on Highway 20, and for the city to bring in more events, such as sports tournaments.

Regarding housing, Nassar wants a balanced mix, including more single family homes and higher-end houses, to allow people to stay in town and move to Lebanon.

If elected, Nassar, an insurance agent, would be the first Black mayor of Lebanon. He didn’t bring up race, though. In this and other ways, he reminds us of Alex Johnson II, who became the first Black mayor of Albany just two years ago. Both are business-friendly and friendly in general.

His election would signal a shift, and that’s likely the best choice for Lebanon. The city is changing, like it or not. And some of the best aspects of Lebanon, including a medical college, veterans home, hiking trails, and a downtown revitalization, have occurred during the last decade or so.

It feels as if Lebanon is at a crossroads and this is a critical decision for the community and how it is viewed throughout the state. Does Lebanon want to move forward or track backwards, clinging to some fictionalized Mayberry that never in fact existed for many residents?

Jackola said he wants Lebanon to be a beacon for all people and an accepting community for everyone. People don’t believe that’s the case due to the proclamation controversy. Certainly not “those people.”

If the town truly wants to be viewed via its motto as “The City that Friendliness Built,” Nassar should be the face of the city. We urge you to vote for Nassar as mayor of Lebanon.