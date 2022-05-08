Editorial: The Majestic Theatre might symbolize Corvallis' tough budget choices

Corvallis is a great town to live in, and a big reason why is all the extras that are provided to residents.

Affordability is a topic we’ll save for another day — Albany and Lebanon residents who were priced out of Corvallis may be nodding their heads as they read this — but livability in the Benton County seat is undeniably top notch.

Are there livability problems in Corvallis? Sure, but those are far outweighed by the positives.

Oregon State University is responsible for many perks, of course, including what amounts to a major league sports franchise, live music, talented speakers, exhibitions and more. Many of the entertainment and cultural options on campus are completely free or low cost, as well.

The city of Corvallis also hits well above its weight class in numerous ways. You have a stellar parks system that includes superb trails, one of the best libraries in the state, an amazing swimming pool and a government that hasn’t been afraid of investing in the arts, just to name a few frills.

These extras aren’t part of the core functions of a municipal government, such as public safety, providing clean water and maintaining roads, but they enhance communities to a magnificent degree.

So we read about budget issues at the Majestic Theatre in downtown Corvallis with a certain degree of sadness.

Reporter Cody Mann detailed in a recent article how the city of Corvallis has owned the Majestic since 1985, but it was operated by nonprofit management companies until 2015. That’s when the Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department took charge of operations because the facility was reliably unsustainable.

The city’s proposed budget for the Majestic Theatre for fiscal year 2022-23 is $754,000, with an expected $720,000 in revenue, some of which comes from a local option levy approved in 2019. The city’s subsidy for the Majestic next fiscal year is set at roughly $34,000, down from nearly $76,000 the previous year.

The city pays the equivalent of 1.75 workers at the Majestic, but if the theater’s full-time staff isn’t increased, there will be fewer productions and programs, which could reduce projected revenue and increase the subsidy needed to up to $200,000, according to a city document. In other words, you have to spend more money to lose less money, or to actually become sustainable.

Many of our current and former staff members have attended plays, musicals and live music shows at the Majestic, so we have fond feelings attached to the space. Our friends and sometimes even family members have been involved in productions.

But the Majestic Theatre could end up being symbolic of the tough decisions that municipalities must make with their budgets.

Cities in Oregon must live within their means. According to state law, municipal budgets must pencil out in the black.

And under these economic conditions, with rampant inflation, there are bound to be cuts, even with cities whose finances have been superbly maintained.

We don’t have a full picture of the budget for the city of Corvallis, but public hearings are scheduled to start next week, and we’re worried. Residents might want to buckle up.

Those hearings should give us a better idea of the difficult choices facing officials, and where the Majestic Theatre should be prioritized.

From a purely business standpoint, the Majestic has a fine niche. There are multiple venues for live music in Corvallis, including the historic Whiteside Theater. The Majestic’s somewhat unique advantage is live theatre — though that’s also under competition from strong OSU productions, such as the annual Shakespeare plays with Bard in the Quad.

Meanwhile, across the Willamette River, the Albany Civic Theater relies on private donations and ticket revenue. ACT receives no municipal funding in any way, shape or form, according to a city of Albany spokesperson.

No one is questioning the quality of the Majestic Theatre or that it is beneficial for the community. But in this day and age, with monetary pressures, it’s fair to question how much the city of Corvallis subsidizes the arts.

