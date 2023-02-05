When the Brownsville City Council decided last year to write its own news articles for submission in the local weekly paper with the expectation they would run, it was enough to raise our journalistic eyebrows.

But four more recent events locally and across Oregon indicate that the First Amendment is widely misunderstood. That this misunderstanding is made by public officials is beyond troublesome.

Let's review, so we're all on the same page. This is the First Amendment:

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

Here, we're homing in on the right to freedom of speech and freedom of the press. But most importantly, we can't discuss those without highlighting the first four words: "Congress shall make no law."

Since applied by courts to mean all forms of government — including state and local — the First Amendment restricts government. In the same breath, it grants freedom of the press, which includes all forms of news media these days. Until the newly composed and ardently originalist U.S. Supreme Court decides it doesn't apply to the internet because it wasn't invented yet and does not require actual ink.

But we digress.

Distilling it down: Government can't tell you what and what not to say. It's why hate speech is not illegal. Government can tell you what not to do, which is why criminal actions inspired by hate can be prosecuted. There are very few instances, defined clearly in previous court cases, in which the government can restrict speech.

On the opposite side of the amendment, the press has total freedom to publish or not publish news items, letters to the editor, columns, analyses, etc., as it sees fit. The government cannot dictate coverage, decide what's "fair and balanced," or demand a pro-government slant.

Still on the same page? Good, let's get to the worrisome trend we've spotted.

In October, in the height of a heated campaign for the next elected sheriff of Linn County, a complaint came in that we were unfairly 86-ing the letters to the editor in support of one of the candidates. We weren't; it was a complete fabrication and likely a campaign narrative. But that's not the point.

The complainant is a current employee of the Linn County Sheriff's Office. In his email, he wrote:

"I have always trusted the DH to cover the truth but now being directly involved and seen the one sided censorship of The People‘s First Amendment Constitutional Right saddens me."

As we covered above, the "People's First Amendment Constitutional Right" is abridged by government. Not the press. We don't censor. We exercise editorial discretion.

As the editor replied: "Any arm of the government, including law enforcement, that demands the media include or not include content is an absolute violation of OUR First Amendment rights. I would have expected you to know this. I am indeed the one saddened."

We thought this may be a one-off, and quite frankly, while it would be nice if they had a basic understanding of the Bill of Rights, we wouldn't expect deputies to be constitutional scholars.

But we would expect judges to be.

On Jan. 18, we sent a reporter in to cover the three-day trial of a man accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old in Albany. When Circuit Court Judge Brendan Kane suggested the reporter leave during jury selection because the courtroom was too crowded with potential jurors, we were slightly irked but accommodated the request.

Once the panel was seated, we returned to the courtroom to continue our coverage. That's when Kane determined we couldn't report on the case, saying the defendant wouldn't get a fair trial.

Of course, almost all court proceedings are indeed public, as this one was, and transparency requires the press's access to the wheels of justice. We take our role as the Fourth Estate very seriously and attend hearings in court and city council chambers when you can't make it.

As we raced back to the courthouse after the lunch break to lodge a complaint, the reporter received a call from Judge Kane, saying we could attend the public trial. He wouldn't explain his change of heart.

We say this with all the sarcasm we can muster: Thank you.

Then last week, a similar scenario played out in Jefferson County. A Circuit Court judge ordered no media coverage in a manslaughter case until a verdict is reached, according to The Bulletin in Bend, which is defying the gag order. A article includes actual constitutional experts opining how very wrong this is.

"I am unaware of any basis for restricting trial coverage, especially with constitutional protections for open courts and for a free press," said Jack Orchard, a media attorney for the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association.

We are equally baffled.

Finally, we end where we started: Brownsville. A recent Mid-Valley Media article about the felony prosecution of a man who painted a curb red created quite the hubbub, online for us and apparently in town.

So much so that at the Jan. 24 City Council meeting, as Mayor Adam Craven opened the public comments portion of the agenda — the time when (big breath!) members of the community may come before the council and say pretty much anything that's on their minds but without the expectation that the council can do anything about it in the moment if the item is not already on the agenda — with an admonition not to discuss the article.

We understand why the city, which is considered the victim of the alleged crime of felony mischief, might not want its representatives making any pre-trial statements.

But we're befuddled why the council would impose such a restriction on its people. Are they that undisciplined that they'd be tempted to respond? And even if true, is that fear worth compromising the "The People‘s First Amendment Constitutional Right?"

This is what a real violation of the First Amendment looks like. It should shake us all to the core.