Editorial: Slow down in school zones

Students will be back in classes soon throughout the mid-Willamette Valley, so here’s a gentle reminder to slow down while driving in 20 mph school zones.

That can be hard to recall, especially since some of these areas have speed limits of 40 mph or even higher when schools aren’t in session. Hopefully, you’ll remember before you see a local police cruiser waiting to nab speeders, or perhaps just show their presence to calm traffic a bit.

For the safety of children and for the sake of your wallet — tickets are notoriously heavy for these zones — take it easy near schools.

Youngsters walking and biking can act unpredictably, and driving more slowly will give you more time to react. Lower speeds also generally cause less severe injuries.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, a pedestrian struck by an automobile going 40 mph is almost certain to have severe or life-threatening injuries. Even in a crash at 30 mph, a person walking has a 50% chance of being killed or facing life-altering injuries, according to the agency.

Teen drivers also don’t have fully developed skills behind the wheel, which is another reason for caution around local high schools. Young motorists are still learning, and may mistime a window of space when pulling out of a parking lot or onto a busy roadway.

Also, keep in mind school buses that will be back on the road, and never pass when red lights flash, no matter what direction you’re traveling, as that means students will be getting off the large yellow vehicles.

In general, it’s a good idea for motorists to give themselves extra time on their commutes and to pay extra attention starting in September. If you live anywhere near a school, which is most residents, your morning drive is going to be impacted.

Stay off cellular phones and other devices while driving and pay attention to the road, bike lanes and sidewalks.

And these guidelines are also true for some nights when sporting events and other activities are taking place. Friday night football games, in particular, can mean a flurry of activity near high school campuses.

Parents should also talk to their children about safe behavior while walking or bicycling to school, or even waiting for the bus. Outline the best way to get to and from classes, whether that’s on foot, by skateboard, scooter, bike or car. Some routes, with controlled crosswalks and traffic lights, can be far safer than others.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention that college students also will be back on the campuses of Oregon State University and Linn-Benton Community College in mid-September, as well.

Traffic increases noticeably with the arrival of thousands of more residents, and many of these young drivers just arriving in town are unfamiliar with the one way streets in Corvallis or details about our roadways. Try and drive defensively, provide some extra space and a bit of extra understanding, as well.

(Also, another reminder for local foodies: Since OSU will be teeming with activity soon, now’s a good time to visit eateries on Monroe Avenue, just across from campus. It’s relatively easy to snag a prime parking spot right now. In a few weeks, it will be next to impossible.)

Though the end of the summer always feels like a bit of a letdown, those crisp September mornings also bring excitement and new possibilities.

We hope everyone has a magnificent school year, gets great grades and has fun with classmates. And that starts by getting to school safe and sound and ready to learn.