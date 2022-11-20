Editorial: Safe travels this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a day of relatively low-key charms focused on family and food.

Compared to Christmas, there’s a decided lack of fuss, which only adds to the appeal. Expectations are low — unless you’re preparing the meal — and you won’t be bombarded by Thanksgiving while shopping in September.

We’re thankful for that, but perhaps as a result, Thanksgiving also has few pop culture monuments. Two notable examples, however, involve Turkey Day journeys.

“Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” a hilarious yet poignant John Hughes movie released in 1987, stars Steve Martin and John Candy. The plot centers on the misadventures of a man trying to return home to his family for Thanksgiving.

Another gem is “Over the River and Through the Wood.” The actual title of the original poem, published in 1844, is “The New-England Boy’s Song About Thanksgiving Day.”

The song has been appropriated for Christmas, in part because snow is far more associated with December nowadays. But at the time of its writing, New England was during the Little Ice Age, which meant earlier and harsher winters.

Thankfully, as we’re writing this, the long-range weather forecast for Thanksgiving doesn’t include any snow for the mid-Willamette Valley. Mountain passes in the Cascades could see plenty of wintry precipitation, though.

Residents should make sure to bring along an emergency winter road trip kit with them regardless of where they are traveling, because conditions can change in a hurry in Oregon in November, even on the valley floor. If your trip doesn’t go as planned, you want to be prepared.

This kit could be stored in a plastic bin or duffel bag and should include a few essentials: a working flashlight with extra batteries, ice scraper and snow brush, shovel, first-aid kit, extra gloves, socks, caps and blankets, some snacks and bottled water. Also, make sure your vehicle has reflective triangles, jumper cables and a spare tire. Kitty litter is useful to bring, as well, as it provides an excellent source of traction. It shouldn’t take much time to round up these items, and they’ll fit in the back of your automobile, no problem.

Regardless of conditions, there will be plenty of vehicles on roadways around Thanksgiving, so we’d urge motorists to slow down and give yourself far more time to get to your destination.

The busiest travel days are expected to be Wednesday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 27, and that should come as no surprise. Savvy residents know Interstate 5 near Albany always gets backed up starting on the Wednesday afternoon before Thanksgiving. But this year could be worse than normal.

AAA predicts that about 777,000 Oregonians will travel this Thanksgiving. Overall, 54.6 million Americans will be making a holiday journey in the coming days, up 1.5% from 2021. The organization projects this to be the third-busiest Thanksgiving for travel — and gas prices will be the highest ever for Thanksgiving.

Nearly 90% of those trips will be made by driving, but air travel also is going to see an 8% increase over the previous year, and travel by cruise, bus and train is anticipated to jump 23% by AAA.

And all of this adds up to extra reasons to play it safe. Almost every day, we see news releases about lives lost on Oregon’s roadways.

Stay sober, be patient and give yourself plenty of time, even at airports and other travel stations, as you make your way over the river and through the woods to the grandparents.

Shop local

The next few weeks are critical for mid-Willamette Valley retailers, who employ thousands of people in both Linn and Benton counties, and who create magnificent economic impacts throughout the area.

Dollars spent here, even at chain stores, tend to stay here and recirculate throughout the community. So as you do your holiday shopping, we’d urge you to support local businesses in Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon and elsewhere.