Editorial: Remembering those the mid-valley lost in 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, it’s only natural to look back at the year, including those we lost.

The mid-Willamette Valley is blessed with residents who care deeply about our communities, and to create a comprehensive list would be akin to writing a novel.

But here are some names that stood out to residents and our newsroom.

These people helped make our communities a better place in their own way, and in doing so, they inspired others to do the same.

Don Albright kept the holiday season bright as one of the founders of Christmas Storybook Land. He also volunteered for a plethora of organizations in Albany.

Gary Boldizsar worked for the Corvallis Police Department for 27 years, working his way up the ranks and retiring as chief in 2012.

Virgil Brown was a Scio resident who operated Brown’s Slaughter House for 40 years, hosted the NW Champion Sheepdog Trials for more than 20 years and volunteered for community groups.

Larry Cole of Philomath was a Vietnam veteran who found his niche in life when he purchased Mainline Pump & Irrigation. He loved designing water systems.

Wayne Dahlenburg volunteered with the Lebanon Kiwanis and was active in the Lebanon United Methodist Church.

Dan Drivon of Philomath had health issues but kept a positive attitude. He had a long career working for Hewlett Packard and was a longtime volunteer for the Philomath Youth Activities Club.

Jackson Frost was Linn County’s district attorney in 1968 and was appointed as a Linn County Circuit Court judge 20 years later. Colleagues noted his commitment to fairness.

Sharon Gisler was an Albany educator who helped found the Albany Night High School program, which today is known as Albany Options. She also was active for numerous causes, including with the Albany Peace Seekers.

Alice Grovom ran her own bookkeeping business, became the first woman member of the Sweet Home Rotary Club and volunteered with the Sweet Home Beautification Committee.

Cathy Ingalls brought hard news to Albany Democrat-Herald readers for years. She was a reliable, fearless and efficient reporter.

Frank Knight served as Benton County’s first full-time district attorney and then became a Benton County Circuit Court judge. He also taught business law at Oregon State University and rooted for the Beavers.

Bill Mikkelson was a World War II fighter pilot who settled in Albany and became a businessman who established Smoke-Craft meat products and helped create the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA.

Jan Nadig led the Lebanon Community Pool for years and it’s now named after her. The “pool lady” promoted water safety, coached the high school swim team and was the first boss for hundreds of teen lifeguards.

James Omernik began working for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in Corvallis in 1972 and helped the nation understand its water quality patterns.

Nancy Shaffer was a longtime employee for the Corvallis School District who led the Beyond CHS program for years, helping students attend college.

John Stolsig was a star athlete, then a coach and prominent booster in Lebanon who helped orchestrate several sports projects, including the grandstand roof at Heath Stadium.

Andrea Thornberry served as the executive director of Heartland Humane Society for 12 years and was involved in several other nonprofits.

Liz VanLeeuwen served in the Oregon House from 1981 to 1999, representing Linn County and bringing a conservative, rural and farm family viewpoint to Salem.

Morris Walker was a musician, author, artist and video producer who loved Corvallis. He and his wife produced a full-length documentary about the history of Corvallis.

Les Whittle was a teacher, businessman, Navy veteran and all-around nice guy who founded the Benton County Veterans Memorial.