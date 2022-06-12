Editorial: Oregon State's new president will bring new perspective

Congratulations to Oregon State University’s next president, Jayathi Y. Murthy, who was named to the role via a unanimous vote by the OSU Board of Trustees.

Murthy’s new role was announced to the public on Tuesday, June 7.

She will be OSU’s first woman president of color, and she’ll be the university’s second woman president, after interim President Becky Johnson, who currently is leading the institution.

Murthy’s hiring is important on a number of levels, and we think it’s necessary to mention that she is a sort of trail blazer for OSU in terms of her ethnic background and gender.

She’ll bring new perspectives and see things through a different lens.

In a way, Murthy is a sign of the changing times and a symbol that OSU is evolving. It’s great that OSU has done far more than lip service in considering women and those of color for its top job.

We say this while fully acknowledging that we consider Ed Ray, an old white guy, to have been an exceptional leader during his tenure as president of OSU. His guidance benefited not only the university, but Corvallis, the mid-Willamette Valley and the state of Oregon in general.

But we wonder what would have happened a few years ago, when Ray was retiring, if the Board of Trustees had broadened its horizons and went in a different direction, naming a person of color, a woman or both as OSU’s president.

Instead, after a secretive search and hiring process, OSU named F. King Alexander as its president. This old white guy ended up being exceptional only due to the massive scandal he caused for the university.

Alexander resigned as OSU’s president after less than a year on the job last spring. That came after news surfaced that under his leadership, Louisiana State University failed to act on numerous compliance recommendations to protect students from sexual harassment and violence. An independent law firm’s report detailed a climate of willful inaction and a culture of sexual misconduct, much of which involved the LSU football program.

As a woman, Murthy likely understands all too well how important and valuable it is for female students, visitors and employees at OSU campuses to feel protected by the institution.

She’s also a champion for women in science, mathematics and related fields, having led the effort to establish Women in Engineering at UCLA.

Murthy, who grew up and received her undergraduate degree in India, said she hopes to advance diversity, equity and inclusion at OSU by expanding college access and providing already enrolled students with strong support services.

We should highlight that Murthy’s educational expertise fits neatly with one of OSU’s top programs. She’s currently the dean of UCLA’s School of Engineering and Applied Science. OSU’s College of Engineering has a solid reputation, but there’s always room for improvement.

Hopefully Murthy can lead OSU programs in Corvallis, Bend, Newport and other locations to greater prominence, and to a greater positive impact on our world.

Spring sports champions

Sports teams from Linn and Benton counties had a magnificent spring, with noteworthy teams, as well as several individual champions.

We were particularly impressed by athletes who tried out new sports and excelled.

In an age of specialization and year-round club play, it’s refreshing to read about two-sport or three-sport athletes helping bring a bit of glory to their teammates and hometowns.

One prominent example was Sage Kramer of Philomath. A volleyball and basketball star, Kramer took up track and field in 2021 as a junior. This spring, she won the javelin and shot put at the 4A state meet, and took fourth in the discus.

Her efforts meant that the Warriors captured the blue trophy for first place.

The Raiders had the best sports season by a mid-Willamette Valley high school that we can recall, and a phenomenal year overall. Crescent Valley also won state championships this winter in wrestling, girls basketball and boys swimming, and several other squads were highly competitive.

