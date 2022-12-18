Editorial: New council represents a changing Albany

Here’s to woman power, diversity and youth as the will of the people in Hub City.

Thanks to the November general election, the Albany City Council will look and presumably act far different than a few years ago, when there was embarrassing bickering over the very concepts of diversity and inclusion.

When the calendar turns to 2023, the government body will have five of six council seats held by women, the most in its history.

Voters elected three new female councilors, including the first Black woman to hold that position, Ramycia McGhee, 37, a Linn-Benton Community College professor. She’ll serve alongside the city’s first Black mayor, Alex Johnson II, who was reelected in a landslide.

And though there’s no firm agreement on this point, Albany residents may have elected the first Jewish person to the council with Steph Newton, 32, a small business owner.

With the additions of Newton, McGhee and Jackie Montague, the average age of the council dips from 67 years old to 54. That matters for perspective, as people in the prime of their careers have different viewpoints than retirees.

It’s unclear how this new trio will make tough choices, but there are hints and declarations on certain topics, and apparently the council became more liberal, just like the city itself.

The turn of events may be a shock to some based on how Albany is historically viewed by outsiders. For decades, Albany was a deep red stronghold.

The demographics in Albany are a-changing, though, and the new councilors may represent a new Albany to a certain degree.

Due to a business-friendly nature and an inventory of buildable land — especially compared to nearby Corvallis — the Linn County seat has experienced a housing boom in the last 15 years. Homes are more affordable in Albany than other major cities in the Willamette Valley, so there’s been an influx of younger families to Hub City, which is ideally situated for commuters.

As of Monday, Dec. 12, Democrats outnumbered Republicans in Albany by a tally of 11,810 to 11,234, according to data pulled by elections supervisors in Linn and Benton counties.

The largest “bloc” of the electorate was 14,646 non-affiliated voters in the city, and that produced interesting results in November. Albany voters still tend to choose Republicans in partisan races, but not always, and the margins can be rather slim.

Statewide, Democratic Party candidate Tina Kotek — seen by many as an extension of the unpopular Gov. Kate Brown — won the race for governor, edging out Christine Drazan, with non-affiliated candidate Betsy Johnson a distant third. In the Albany city limits, Drazan received roughly 12,500 votes compared to Kotek, who had 10,200. Johnson received approximately 2,250 votes.

There’s plenty of talk of Johnson playing spoiler, but if every Albany voter who chose Johnson switched to Kotek, Kotek still would have lost Hub City.

In the race for United States Senate, however, the incumbent Democrat Ron Wyden received 12,350 votes in Albany, about 700 more than Republican challenger Jo Rae Perkins — who lives in Albany.

Of course, Perkins is a controversial figure, even in her hometown. In 2021, she was removed from the city of Albany’s Human Relations Commission after attending the Jan. 6 insurrection. Perkins posted a selfie that showed her on the steps of the U.S. Capitol and told a reporter that she had stepped over fencing to reach the area.

She also was on the Human Relations Commission despite beliefs that contradict the mission of the board, which was designed to strengthen connections in Albany’s diverse community.

Among other results: Democratic Party incumbent state Sen. Sara Gelser Blouin “lost” Albany by 250 votes to Republican challenger Valerie Draper Woldeit; rising Republican star and incumbent Shelly Boshart Davis got about 13,850 votes in Albany, roughly 3,000 more than Democrat challenger Benjamin Watts in the race for state representative District 15; and, in the highly publicized race for U.S. representative, District 5, Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer received approximately 10,500 votes in Hub City (without North Albany, which isn’t part of the district boundary), far more than progressive Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner, who had about 8,800.

Just a quick scan shows the quality of candidate can make a big difference in Albany, politicians too far toward the fringes fall out of favor, and the city remains “in play” politically.

While the whole of Linn County remains firmly crimson, it’s clear that Albany is more moderate or purple nowadays. It probably won’t ever be like Corvallis, but it moved a bit in that direction.

And perhaps not just politically, but aesthetically.

Albany’s downtown, a blight for years, has closed the gap considerably on Corvallis’ downtown scene, which was considered more posh for years. The heart of Albany looks nice and it’s going to get better.

Albany’s $15 million waterfront project, which includes a splash pad, will start this summer, and the public investment is likely to spur more private investment.

The brutalist Wells Fargo building has a date with the wrecking ball no later than June 30, and the city hopes a mixed-use building can be constructed there, with commercial on the ground floor and residences above.

With these developments and more underway, the new city councilors seem poised for success.

They’ll reap the public goodwill from ribbon-cuttings and such, though prior councils did the heavy lifting.

That momentum could prove significant. Change has been underway in Albany for years, and the new council could become emblematic of a dynamic shift.