Editorial: Multifaceted approach needed to encourage affordable housing

The city of Albany wants to encourage smaller and therefore more affordable homes, and that effort is worthwhile.

Earlier this month, the Albany City Council discussed the idea of scaling system development charges — i.e., developer fees — based on the size of homes.

While this is a step in the right direction, it’s a rather small step, and the results from this alone probably will be small, as well. More action likely will be needed to enact any meaningful change.

System development charges are the fees that cities require developers to pay upfront for service future homebuyers will use, such as sewers and roadways. There’s a direct correlation between the size of a home and the impact on municipalities, so the switch is sound from an equity standpoint.

Under the current system, developers must pay $12,050 for each new home in system development charges for water, wastewater and transportation in Albany.

Under the scaled proposal, for a 1,000-square-foot home, that would drop by 39% to $7,303. A savings of about $4,750 sounds like a ton, but even if every cent were applied to the price of a new home, that’s a relative drop in the bucket for the mid-Willamette Valley.

The average price of a home in Albany during the past year has surpassed $400,000, according to the Willamette Valley Multiple Listing Service. That’s up from $362,000 in November 2020, according to data from the organization, which tracks real estate sales.

Albany isn’t some sort of outlier with surging sale prices.

In Corvallis, the average price of a house has climbed past $545,000, up from $436,000 in November 2020.

In Philomath, that figure now stands at $387,500. For Lebanon, the average house sale is $358,000, and even in relatively far-flung Sweet Home, homes are going for an average of $325,000.

The prices are so high because there’s a relative shortage of houses on the market, which leads to increased competition. One perceived solution to the problem is to simply construct more homes. But the homes that are being built aren’t necessarily smaller (nor are they middle housing, though that’s allowed in single family residential zones now per state law).

And that’s true even with tiered system development charges that reward smaller houses. Corvallis has had its own version of scaled system development charges, based on the number of fixtures in homes, but developers still seem to be chasing after big bucks and avoiding small homes for the most part.

That’s partly a result of the free market and Oregon’s laws, which limit the role government plays in development on private property.

In Oregon, if property owners are seeking to build and they don’t ask for variances from applicable zones or codes in place, cities and counties must approve permits.

Governments get into trouble and lose lawsuits when they try and deviate from those simple rules and take activist stances.

Developers, after decades of dealing with Oregon’s land use laws, know the limitations. So they regularly take the low-risk option, comply in every instance possible and move forward.

This can be alarming. Protests and tremendous public testimony may sway public opinion, but in the end, the development gets approved.

Planning commissions and city councils are accused of siding with developers, when, in reality, these government bodies are siding with Oregon law. Again, if there are no exceptions, and the criteria is met, development is allowed.

In general, Oregon has considerable constraints in limiting what people can do with their private property. And that’s how it should be.

If you own a slice of land, you should be able to build what’s allowed without interference and without too much hassle.

Albany’s proposed system development charge changes could provide some incentive for home builders, but this isn’t enough by itself. The city should study what other areas are doing and develop additional tools to encourage developers to construct smaller homes.

Housing affordability is an admirable goal, but a multifaceted approach will be needed to ensure that the next generation of Oregonians aren’t priced out of the American Dream — and part of that, for most people, is owning your own home.

