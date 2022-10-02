Editorial: Mid-valley school scores crater during pandemic

We knew that the proficiency scores from mid-Willamette Valley schools would be bad after the pandemic disrupted learning.

We knew this, but when the Oregon Department of Education released the results last week, hoo-boy, they were still a bit shocking. Scores absolutely cratered almost across the board.

When data bucked the trend, it’s fair to question whether decreased participation rates deserve the credit, rather than better learning outcomes.

(Readers can view the results themselves online at the end of this editorial, where we have a complete list of public school districts from Linn and Benton counties, as well as Jefferson and Oregon, and their scores from 2021-22. We also have data from the pre-pandemic year 2018-19, the last year the testing was done. In addition, we’d recommend visiting the ODE page, which has spreadsheets that go into minute detail for each district in a small victory for public information.)

Last year, only two school districts in Linn and Benton counties had more than 50% of their student population that tested earn proficient marks in a single subject. Scio had 53.4% of its students proficient in English, and Corvallis scored 51% in that same area.

Many districts had a less than a third of their students hitting the target in math, science or both in 2021-22. The “both” category includes Alsea, Central Linn, Greater Albany Public Schools, Harrisburg, Jefferson, Lebanon, Monroe and Sweet Home. Of course, that’s not exactly an anomaly. Statewide, math and science scores were at 30.4% and 29.5% respectively.

Since we’re dealing with reams of raw data, there are a few caveats.

Top of the list is that testing scores also might not be an accurate snapshot because of low participation, both in the mid-valley and Oregon, where rates went from about 94% for English and math to about 85% for those subjects since the last round of testing.

What does it really mean if only 15% of Alsea students were proficient at math, since only 16% of students participated in the testing? To be clear, Alsea is an extreme outlier, but Santiam Canyon had participation rates hovering around 60% in 2021-22, while that figure was at about 75% in 2018-19. Central Linn was at 98% participation the last go-round and that dropped below 80% for English and math in 2021-22.

Kudos to Sweet Home and GAPS, which apparently stress the importance of testing and maintained participation rates above 90% in every subject.

Hopefully, schools can increase buy-in, because these sort of assessments are a valuable tool that the state and individual districts can use to adjust teaching and improve scores on important objectives.

Assessments aren’t the end-all, be-all in education, of course, and we know some students don’t test well because of various factors. We’re actually encouraged that colleges and universities are putting much less emphasis on student scores and taking a more holistic approach at admissions.

But testing still matters and is vital for our K-12 learners.

ODE, with these test results, understands that our schools need help and has pledged to boost proficiency in the coming years. And the state expects scores to recover.

Let’s hope particular emphasis is placed on students with individualized education plans and English language learners, who didn’t have the proper support during much of the pandemic and experienced the most significant drops in proficiency statewide.

Those students are going to have a harder time catching up, but if we double down on them now, perhaps we can lift them up for years to come.

Improving scores also is going to take far more than the hard work of dedicated and caring teachers and other school employees. Education done well is a partnership of many stakeholders. Parents and guardians are going to have to help youngsters understand concepts better, too. Let’s all roll up our sleeves and get to work.

Mid-valley school scores, 2021-22

Alsea – English – 32.3% (25.3% in 2018-19); Math – 15.2% (19%); Science – 22.2% (17.6%)

Central Linn – English – 38.1% (51.4% in 2018-19); Math – 28.4% (39.3%); Science – 21.1% (31.1%)

Corvallis – English – 50.9% (61.5% in 2018-19); Math – 39% (49.1%); Science – 37.2% (45.8%)

Greater Albany – English – 41.1% (51.3% in 2018-19); Math – 27.1% (36.7%); Science – 26.4% (39.4%)

Harrisburg – English – 33.1% (39.3% in 2018-19); Math – 21.9% (34%); Science – 18.7% (40.4%)

Jefferson – English – 29.4% (41.2% in 2018-19); Math – 16.8% (24.9%); Science – 22.5% (33%)

Lebanon – English – 42% (46.5% in 2018-19); Math – 30.4% (36.1%); Science – 22.7% (30.3%)

Monroe – English – 43.1% (44% in 2018-19); Math – 27.2% (35%); Science – 25.4% (41.6%)

Philomath – English – 49.6% (58.9% in 2018-19); Math – 33.2% (41.8%); Science – 44% (48.8%)

Santiam Canyon – English – 49.5% (48.3% in 2018-19); Math – 32.2% (26.3%); Science – 41.3% (38.1%)

Scio – English – 53.4% (50% in 2018-19); Math – 35.6% (42.6%); Science – 34.3% (34.1%)

Sweet Home – English – 32.6% (43.4% in 2018-19); Math – 24.5% (31.5%); Science – 21.9% (24.5%)

Oregon – English – 43.6% (53.4% in 2018-19); Math – 30.4% (39.4%); Science – 29.5% (36.9.%)

From Oregon Department of Education