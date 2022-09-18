Editorial: Mid-valley needs to capture more outdoors money

Outdoors recreation is big business in the mid-Willamette Valley and Oregon, and that should come as no surprise.

The Beaver State boasts plenty of opportunities for hiking, camping, mountain biking, fishing, hunting, snow sports, surfing, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, off-roading, wildlife viewing and far too many other activities to mention.

You want to grab a board and shred down a sand dune? You can do that in Oregon, and it’s not too far of a drive from Albany or Corvallis.

One of the main reasons to live in Linn and Benton counties, as well as Oregon in general, is to take advantage of all the natural beauty and immerse yourself in these splendid surroundings. And, as it turns out, that’s one of the main reasons why people visit here, too.

So it’s critical for local and state officials to try and cultivate the impact of outdoors tourism.

Across the nation, the outdoor recreation economy generates 4.3 million direct jobs and $689 billion in consumer spending, according to the Outdoor Industry Association. In 2020, Oregon’s outdoors created nearly 70,000 jobs and brought a total economic impact of $5.2 billion, or about 2.2% of the state’s gross domestic product, the organization’s data indicates.

Those are staggering figures, but there’s also a sense that we should be reaching higher. To be clear, there have been efforts to grow this important sector, but more could and should be done.

Linn County Parks & Recreation is a prime example of how investments in the outdoors has paid off spectacularly.

In 2021 the agency brought in a record revenue of $3 million, and it’s on track to match that haul in 2022, according to Brian Carroll, Linn County parks director.

Just five years ago, we were crowing in this space about Linn County parks bringing in a then-record $1.87 million. To put things in perspective, when Carroll joined the department 25 years ago, its revenue was $235,000.

The county has consistently made a point of spending money to develop its parks over the years, as well as partnering with other agencies. A recent article highlighted some of these developments, including the recent acquisition of Cascadia State Park.

Carroll is determined to keep the ball rolling and more camping spots and parks improvements are on the way. He understands Linn County parks’ role in the local economy, and how campers pass through and visit communities, spending money on gas, restaurants, groceries and more. And that impact is far greater than the parks department’s income.

According to data from Travel Oregon, the state’s tourism bureau, Linn County campgrounds, including RV parks and private facilities, accounted for $8.1 million in visitor spending by accommodation type in 2021. In Benton County, the figure was $2.9 million. Statewide, campgrounds led to $469 million in visitor spending.

Campgrounds, of course, are just a small piece of the overall outdoors puzzle.

More trails also would coax hikers, walkers and bicyclists to the area, and so we celebrate new pathways such as the epic Corvallis to the Sea Trail or the more modest Old Mill Trail in Lebanon, which follows the South Santiam River.

But officials should continue to think big and create and promote more attractions centering around nature in the mid-valley and Oregon. The great outdoors truly are great here — just look at the local waterfalls — and we should use that advantage to boost the fortunes of our communities.