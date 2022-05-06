Editorial: Lebanon's mayor sends wrong message by refusing proclamation

City governments in the mid-Willamette Valley make proclamations on a regular basis on matters both large and small.

Some residents think that these gestures are empty, but proclamations issued by mayors are designed to show support for specific issues, ideas or groups of people.

Proclamations are symbols, and symbols carry meaning and power.

Why, just last week, the city of Albany made five proclamations during a City Council meeting. The most notable of these voiced support of Ukraine and condemned Russia’s aggression. Just in case there was any doubt, Albany took a stand against a fascist oligarchy invading a Democratic country and ally of the United States.

Earlier in April, the city of Lebanon issued proclamations for Mental Health Awareness Month, Older Americans Month, and National Police Week and Peace Officers Memorial Day.

In March, Lebanon had proclamations for National Child Abuse Prevention Month, Distracted Driving Awareness Month, National Library Week and Arbor Month — most cities in our area really, really like trees and aren’t afraid to shout this from the rooftops, despite how heavily their economies might be tied to the timber industry and the actual cutting down of trees. Then again, maybe that’s why they love trees.

We could go on, but you get the point.

All of this background makes a recent decision by Lebanon Mayor Paul Aziz troubling.

Aziz refused to sign a proclamation that would have declared June LGBTQ+ Pride Month, saying that it would divide the community and spark a negative reaction.

The proclamation was brought forth by 15-year-old Lebanon High School sophomore Zayn Chapman.

Chapman told Lebanon council members at their April 13 meeting about an instance in which he had been choked with his own pride flag at school and called homophobic slurs by other students. He urged the city to issue a proclamation, and at least three councilors voiced support.

Aziz said he would take the matter under consideration, but ultimately rejected the proclamation for reasons that ring hollow at best.

He said it was too “activist-written,” promoted one group of people over the other and would take away from the annual Lebanon Strawberry Festival.

“Calling out the month as gay Pride month isn’t going to fix kids getting bullied,” Aziz said.

It’s true that a proclamation alone won’t change the world, but it’s a harmless step in the right direction. The controversy he’s generated is a step backwards for the community, and it’s far more likely to serve as a distraction from the largest strawberry shortcake in the world.

Expect the Lebanon City Council meeting on May 11 to be extremely lively, and the Lebanon Family Pride Event in June could have the atmosphere of a protest.

Aziz’s decision is drawing fire, including from Jason Bolen, a former Lebanon City Council member and Lebanon Fire Department division chief who is moving to Bend.

“The Town That Friendliness Built? Might have to rethink that slogan,” Bolen quipped, on the Lebanon Express Facebook page.

In this space, we’ve bragged about Lebanon’s positive developments in recent years, and touted it as a city that is on the rise due to numerous factors. This decision by the mayor could halt that momentum to a degree and actually scare businesses away from the city.

When directly asked, the mayor of Lebanon won’t step up and speak out in defense of a marginalized group.

“There are more people in our conservative town that would be upset by this,” Aziz said, in an interview with reporter Joanna Mann.

The mayor seems to be saying, in a rather gentle way, that the “City that Friendliness Built” is filled with bigots, and he is afraid to make those troglodytes angry.

Attitudes, even in conservative strongholds in Linn County, have progressed greatly in the last few decades, and our editorial board doesn’t believe that Lebanon is mostly homophobic nowadays.

But if that is the case — and that could very well be the perception of Lebanon by outsiders — there’s even more reason for Aziz to support residents and their civil rights.

Rather than stand up to bullies, the mayor of Lebanon is taking their side, and that sends a chilling message to the community.

