Editorial: Jade Carey was magic for Oregon State

Jade Carey brought star power and enchanted Oregon State fans during a magical season that ended with a fourth-place finish in the all-around at the NCAA gymnastics championships last week.

Some Beavers fans felt deflated, as they dreamed of a national title for the freshman, who was the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist on the floor exercise.

It simply wasn’t to be.

Before this season, an all-around score of 39.650 would have tied for the third-best mark in OSU history. For Carey, this amounted to an off day, and the competition was sky high. The reigning Olympic all-around champ, Suni Lee of Auburn, finished second.

Carey’s season, however, was a success by any measure.

She set school records with grace and power. OSU has possessed a strong gymnastics program for decades, but Carey brought something special that attracted newcomers to the sport, and made people in the mid-Willamette Valley and the nation pay attention.

Carey also has a good head on her shoulders, which makes rooting for her easy.

In an interview with Mid-Valley Media sports editor Les Gehrett, Carey stressed she’d be back and aiming for a national championship in orange and black.

“It wasn’t my best day, but I feel like overall I did well, and I did exactly what I wanted to do,” Carey said. “I made all my routines, and I had fun.”

We had fun, too.

Removing late fees and barriers at local libraries

In a sign of the changing times, the Albany City Council voted 5-1 to get rid of late fees for overdue materials from the Albany Public Library system.

We welcome the decision for the most part, though we possess a smidge of concern about losing a building block of responsibility.

Still, we realize this vote keeps Albany’s libraries a place for discovery, exploration and education for all residents.

Albany Public Library Director Eric Ikenouye outlined the benefits to the council during its April 13 meeting, saying that overdue fees are an issue of access. Low-income families who can’t afford to pay fines for the books and movies they depend on to learn or relax, so the charges create a barrier.

Plus, the city only has taken in about $7,000 in late fees over the last two years, which is negligible when you take into account the time to collect that money.

We should note that Albany is by no means blazing trails in this matter.

The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library system eliminated late fees for children’s materials in 2017 and for all materials in 2020, said Ashlee Chavez, its library director.

Sweet Home started a three-month trial in November, then permanently eliminated all overdue fees in February, said Megan Dazey, Sweet Home library director.

“We received a lot of books that had been overdue for years, and we had a lot of people who came back who were afraid of their fines,” Dazey said.

The Lebanon City Council will hear a proposal to eliminate fines on children’s materials in May, said Kendra Antila, Lebanon Public Library director. Antila said that could be the first step in removing all overdue fees.

“Late fees just aren’t the effective weapon that people thought they were. What they are is a roadblock,” she added.

The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library system studied patron behavior after 2017 and found that it wasn’t altered much by the absence of fees, Chavez said.

“What we saw is the average time a person checked out a book … went from 17 days, to 21 days,” she added.

Eliminating late fees also didn’t result in more lost items, Chavez said — and the big public libraries in Linn and Benton counties continue to charge for lost or damaged materials.

Getting rid of overdue fees, just like in Sweet Home, led to increased usage in Corvallis, Philomath and elsewhere in Benton County.

“It really opened doors and made people feel like they can use the library,” Chavez said.

Removing late fees isn’t a fad. The American Library Association urged for eliminating overdue fines in 2019, and more libraries are adopting the practice throughout Oregon and the United States.

