Editorial: Hooray for summertime festivals

We’re thrilled that late spring and summer in the mid-Willamette Valley, once again, means a full slate of festivals, events and celebrations.

Some of these traditions are returning in full for the first time since 2019.

Our newspapers have already covered the Linn County Lamb and Wool Fair in Scio and the Lebanon Strawberry Festival. The Linn County Pioneer Picnic in Brownsville starts on Friday, June 17, and if you haven’t been, it’s highly recommended.

Next month brings Fourth of July parades in Corvallis and Harrisburg, the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo, the Sportsman’s Holiday in Sweet Home and much more.

These annual events project a lasting image of the best of mid-Willamette Valley communities, a bit of small town charm and pride on full display for residents and visitors. There’s something undeniable about watching youngsters unable to contain their excitement as firetrucks rumble by, as horses prance along or as friends pedal past on their bicycles.

We realize that the pandemic is still in full swing, but, thankfully, our festivals mostly take place outdoors and there’s usually plenty of room to spread out. You can enjoy many of the events without being part of a large crowd, so things are relatively safe, and that’s especially the case if you’re vaccinated and boosted.

The weather also finally appears to be turning sunnier after this weekend, at least according to forecasts. After the spring we’ve had, we’re not quite sure whether to believe the predictions.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Still, whether it’s rain or shine, we’d encourage you to get out and enjoy a slice of classic Americana fun at these celebrations. This is part of what mid-valley life is all about.

Albany’s focus on mental health

Mental health has become a major problem in the United States, including here in the mid-Willamette Valley.

The issue is easy to see as you drive through Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and other towns. If you’re out and about in public, you’re likely to encounter individuals in crisis.

There was a memorable instance in downtown Albany on a recent Saturday where a man climbed up a tree and remained aloft for hours, drawing a crowd of spectators and a plethora of public safety workers.

So, if you’ve been paying attention, it should come as no surprise that the Albany Police Department is dealing with an increase of emergency calls pertaining to residents suffering mental health problems.

Police Chief Marcia Harden gave a detailed report during an Albany City Council meeting on June 6, saying that the agency responded to 713 such calls in 2020. That grew to 748 in 2021, and in 2022, the department is on track to surpass that number.

Some of these calls can be harrowing. Many of APD’s annual awards were given to officers who used less-lethal tactics to deal with residents in crisis, including a man who was chasing people with a sword.

With that information, the City Council’s decision to create a new mental health specialist job within APD seems noteworthy and prudent.

The unarmed position will be funded through federal pandemic money for three years at a cost of roughly $145,000 annually.

While the position would be housed within APD, the worker would respond to mental health calls that arise from the Albany Fire Department, the Albany Public Library system and Albany Parks & Recreation.

Albany currently relies on a Linn County mental health crisis responder, who is shared with APD through an intergovernmental agreement. But that worker is constantly being pulled outside Albany.

During the June 6 council meeting, officials wondered about how to find funding for additional years for the position, and worried that one mental health crisis worker wasn’t enough for the city.

“This is just one person against a tidal wave,” Harnden responded.

If that isn’t a dire warning, we’re not sure what qualifies.

Governments are notoriously slow to redirect resources, but local cities and counties should rethink their budgets and seek additional funding to hire more mental health crisis workers.

Albany now has one, and that’s a great start. But Hub City and Linn County could use a squadron of mental health crisis specialists.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0