Editorial: Higgins the primary choice for Benton County commissioner

Democratic Party voters are in a win-win position when it comes to the two candidates for the Benton County Board of Commissioners on the primary election ballot.

Both the incumbent, Pat Malone of Kings Valley, and the challenger, Helen Higgins of the Lewisburg area, are quality individuals and capable of doing the job well.

Malone has had a solid and steady first term as a Benton County commissioner. But our endorsement goes to the dynamic Higgins, as she represents a slight upgrade and a better chance of passing a massive bond measure that would fund critical justice system improvements.

Malone, with his experience as a commissioner, is presenting this as a matchup of “a proven record versus platitudes.” Some are framing this as a matter of substance versus style.

But if Higgins is the stylish candidate, her style gets results.

She certainly stands out because she’s well-spoken and more than capable of schmoozing and connecting with people. While some might see that as a personality trait, make no doubt, that is a cultivated and practiced skill that she has put to good use to benefit families in Corvallis.

For those who missed the news, Higgins is the CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, and in that role, she has spearheaded and secured funding for numerous projects. The most notable might be a $10 million teen center, which also provides mental health services for local youth.

She also formed partnerships with Linn-Benton Community College to create pathways from high school to family wage careers, with Samaritan Health Services to reduce teen suicide, and with other agencies. Under her leadership, when the pandemic hit, the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis showed a strong ability to improvise, pivoting to emergency child care.

Higgins does have some prior governmental experience as a Corvallis School Board member, but that is overshadowed by her work with the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, which is seen as an innovative, national model for the organization.

We believe Higgins’ nonprofit accomplishments will translate well to political office. With her history as a fundraiser, Higgins can sell the vision for a $100 million bond measure that will fund a new correctional facility, courthouse and more.

Malone, a tree farmer, has a depth of public service that includes stints on a number of county boards and commissions, as well as the LBCC Budget Committee. Being a small business owner also can brings advantages, and he’s shown he can do the job as commissioner.

Among his most notable accomplishments is helping keep Benton County safe during the pandemic. The area has a low death toll and while that’s due to the work of numerous people and agencies, Malone and the other commissioners deserve a healthy share of the credit.

His term has been challenging, but he’s built relationships with politicians throughout Oregon and secured funding from other levels of government.

Malone was elected commissioner in 2018, after surviving a six-way primary in May that year. That result likely came because Malone was a moderate voice, and other candidates to the left of his positions split their votes. He won’t be facing that sort of free-for-all this May, and Higgins also is a moderate Democrat.

The Democratic Party primary winner will be the heavy favorite in the November general election. That’s no slight to the Republican Party candidate, Bill Currier of Adair Village. It’s simply demographics. Benton County, to a large degree because of Corvallis, votes deep blue.

Higgins said she’s been thinking about running for the Benton County Board of Commissioners for three years. She added, when pressed, that she didn’t single out Malone intentionally. With the pandemic winding down, now was simply the time to reach higher.

“In the seat I’m sitting in, I can only push change so much,” she said. “I’d like to work on some bigger issues to benefit children and families.”

We’d like to see that, too, because we think she’ll lead boldly. But if Malone emerges victorious, that’s a fine result for Democrats, as well.

