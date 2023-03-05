It’s time to discuss the Millersburg land swap proposal, which means we have to consider things like planning and zoning and urban growth boundaries. But before the term “land use” makes your eyes glaze over, it’s important to reflect on how influential planning decisions are in our daily lives.

Good planning encourages a sense of community. There’s a reason, beyond climate change concerns, cities are looking to create pedestrian-friendly areas. We know porches are welcoming and neighborly. Communal amenities like plazas, lakes and paths bring people together, offering a sense of place.

On the flip side, we also know that bad planning has long-lasting societal effects. One only has to recall the mid-century practice of red-lining, which continues to impact communities of color generations later.

Where one decides to site a highway, a park or a landfill can improve — or scar — the landscape and people’s quality of life, well, forever.

Incompatible uses — think of a centralized animal feeding operation next to a neighborhood of mansions — puts the “nuisance” in public nuisance.

So never discount the role that planning and development have in your day-to-day life.

Now, back to Millersburg, where a European-based toilet paper manufacturer wants to open a local factory. The city has within its limits a 167-acre property, technically three lots, zoned for manufacturing. But adjacent to the Willamette River, it’s in a flood plain, and quite frankly, as a report to the Linn County Board of Commissioners puts it, not likely to be developed. With anything. Ever.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the city’s urban growth boundary — the swath of land that encircles Oregon cities just outside their borders, into which they might need to expand in the next 20 years — is high-value farmland, currently a hazelnut orchard, of about that same size that would be perfect.

In fact, prime farmland is perfect for a lot of growth people might envision, whether that be future housing developments, shops, businesses or manufacturing. It’s often flat and away from environmental challenges, such as floodplains and wetlands.

But before we weigh in on whether the swap is a good idea, we have to understand urban growth boundaries. They’re pretty darned special; only three states use them (Washington and Tennessee are the other two). In Oregon, they’re designed to preserve the forests and high-quality farmland often found between cities.

Think of them as your last defense against urban sprawl.

They have a downside, and that is once a city builds out, development goes elsewhere, and with it, the promise of new homes and jobs.

The homes that are already built, often land-greedy single-family homes, enjoy the economics of a limited supply, and housing prices skyrocket.

Because affordable housing and job growth are big concerns, especially among those in state government who tend to take a more regional outlook — land use decisions are primarily in the hands of local politicians — Oregon does allow encroachment beyond the urban growth boundaries if it can be shown such a move would meet housing needs or “employment opportunities.”

With the Millersburg proposal, such an analysis wasn’t needed, however, because it’s a swap. The idea is it’s a net neutral because the lines are being redrawn to cast out a property of similar size as the one that would be brought into the fold.

But are the two properties equivalent, or equivalent enough? Planners for Linn County, the proposed future jurisdiction for the jettisoned property, say yes. The Linn County Planning Commission said no when it met in January, recommending the Board of Commissioners — who will have the final say on the changes — reject the idea.

Neighbors in Millersburg and North Albany, and especially fellow farmers in Linn County who feel the threat from the march of development, say, “heck no.”

Are the forests and high-value farmland outside Oregon’s urban growth boundaries an endangered species of their own? The state’s Department of Land Conservation and Development doesn’t think so. Between 2016 and today, cities across the state have applied to adjust their urban growth boundaries 41 times, according to the department.

Of those, 39 applications went through, and 83% were not appealed, meaning they faced no opposition.

It’s not clear how much farmland was consumed in the process. In another analysis, the DLCD showed that between 1987 and 2021, a total of 42,206 acres were rezoned from high-value farm use to other urban and rural uses (zoning for forests lost about 10,000 acres in this same time).

This means that 99.74% of land zoned for prime farmland in 1987 was still zoned that way in 2021.

There’s a lot of farmland in Oregon, about 16 million acres. At this pace, the worry that farms will disappear and one Oregon town will bleed into another a la Southern California is farfetched.

That said, the Editorial Board is split on how to land — pun intended — on the Millersburg proposition. A majority says the jobs are worth it, and let’s face it, Millersburg, with its new cargo-moving, intermodal center, is banking its new identity on commerce.

A minority wants Oregon to cling to its charming barns, its well-tended rows of produce and its fields of cattle and sheep. As a senior planner at DLCD says, “Once you have urban sprawl it’s hard to reverse.”

We caution the county commissioners to think deeply about their vision for Linn County. Development proposals come one at a time, but we expect our policy-makers to take a 10,000-foot elevation view. And then act accordingly.

Sure, there are short-term gains to be made in making development decisions piecemeal, especially those that bend the rules. Politicians will get to brag about how many new jobs they created.

Just make sure the residents of Linn County in 100 years from now won’t be cursing your names. Then act accordingly.