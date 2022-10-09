Editorial: Community extras will need extra fundraising help

Community extras, those small frills that enhance livability, are in danger in this era of rampant inflation, since municipalities are trying hard to control skyrocketing costs.

If officials aren’t tightwads when the economy starts to get weird, layoffs are the easiest way to fix budgets on the back end.

So who can blame cities for focusing on core functions? The result, however, is that preserving or adding “bonus” services will often require public/private partnerships and plenty of grassroots fundraising.

To be clear, we’re not writing today about big deals such as bus service in Corvallis or the Lebanon Community Pool.

We’re dipping our toes into the Albany Community Pool spa and gently pushing off into the Philomath Skate Park. Both of these made the news last week, both should enhance community livability by promoting an active lifestyle, and both don’t function particularly well.

There’s no doubt a hot tub is therapeutic for residents who soak to alleviate their pain or relax after a swim or water aerobics workout.

The Albany Community Pool spa, however, is old, rundown and isn’t easily accessible for those with mobility issues, who have to climb up stairs to get into the water, or use a crane lift at the facility that might not work very well. A new, sunken hot tub certainly would be easier to access.

In the grand scheme of things, however, a spa isn’t exactly a top priority. That’s especially true when you remember that in 2019, a different iteration of the Albany City Council seriously debated closing the Albany Community Pool altogether to cut costs.

A hot tub is a luxury of sorts. Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis and the Lebanon Community Pool don’t have spas and that’s likely due to various factors.

In general, hot tubs are notoriously fickle mechanical creatures that take a mixture of science, art and voodoo magic to maintain. We’re kidding about that last part, but some pool managers would ritualistically sacrifice a few kickboards every week if it kept their spas running smoothly.

You can probably get a sense of why city officials are hesitant to give a huge chunk of change away for a new hot tub.

So far, in a few years, volunteers hoping to get a new spa have raised about $21,000 through collecting cans, holding garage sales and more. The project cost is estimated at $150,000.

Volunteers will definitely need to step up their fundraising efforts, as well as work with the city to secure grants, to make a new hot tub a reality. We’ll do our small part to help in this space by directing readers to the city’s website on the hot tub replacement, https://www.cityofalbany.net/parks/aquatics/spa.

The Philomath Skate Park also should be a nice community extra, but it’s poorly designed and too dangerous for young grommets who are still learning the basics.

An effort to redesign and potentially completely rebuild the park so that it’s usable by scooters, Rollerbladers and BMX bikes has some nice support from the city of Philomath. The city has been awarded an $18,000 grant for planning purposes, and is supporting that with $12,000 in its current budget.

Of course, that’s only about 10% of the estimated $300,000 total cost of the project, which could rise substantially as time goes by.

Still, it’s nice to see Philomath promoting physical health through skateboarding — especially with Oregon seeing an increase in childhood obesity — and trying to better serve all ages and skill levels.

But, again, if residents want to see this happen relatively quickly, the City of Volunteers is going to need to step up in ways that are probably harder than wielding a hammer for a weekend or two. They’re likely going to have to help with ongoing fundraisers.