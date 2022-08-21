Editorial: Chick-fil-A has a right to operate in Corvallis

Fast food chain Chick-fil-A is attempting to open a Corvallis location, and that’s ruffled a few feathers.

The Georgia-based company displays its Christian roots with pride, which is fine, but donates to anti-LGBTQ+ causes, which is problematic if you believe in free people and equal rights.

Some residents want the city of Corvallis to take a stand and stop the company from bringing a restaurant to town.

Chick-fil-A simply doesn’t match Corvallis’ values and would be a better fit in Albany, the social media chorus argues — and that’s probably true, of course. Per capita, Corvallis is perhaps the most liberal city in Oregon. Although the times are changing somewhat, Albany continues to tilt conservative on most issues.

Of course, Chick-fil-A’s decision to bring its chicken sandwiches to Corvallis is likely based on other demographics, such as the number of college students. Young adults enjoy fast food because it’s tasty, filling and quick. They can actually afford to buy it, too.

Regardless, the suggestion that cities should simply be able to pick and choose what businesses they allow to operate based on politics is a terrible idea. Thankfully, that’s not the way things operate here.

Can you imagine the outcry if a conservative city started banning “liberal” businesses by denying shops, stores and restaurants permits based on philosophical reasons?

We understand that city governments take the role of championing causes at times, and we fully support that, even in the form of proclamations.

But issuing permits isn’t that time to act like an advocate. That’s the time to be fair and impartial and follow the rules already set forth.

Either applicants meet the city’s criteria, such as building and business codes, or they do not. Having and following strict standards ensures equality.

If people don’t like Chick-fil-A, they can vote with their wallets by not going to the chain restaurant. That’s the American way. You support businesses you want to survive. Those that you don’t like, you don’t frequent. The free market decides.

Chick-fil-A obviously isn’t everyone’s cup of sweet tea, and that’s for various reason. Some people shun fast food altogether because of health reasons, and plenty of Corvallis residents are vegetarian or vegan. And, as you may have gathered, some people hate Chick-fil-A’s political stances.

But some residents love Chick-fil-A’s products — and that’s true, somewhat incongruously, for a certain segment that support LGBTQ+ rights.

We’re just thankful that after three years, a business is moving permanently into the former home of McGrath’s Fish House and bringing more jobs to Corvallis. McGrath’s closed in 2019, and the site at 350 N.E. Circle Blvd has been mostly vacant since then.

The sustained excellence of the Knights

Watching the Corvallis Knights play baseball is a fantastic night out during the summer, and part of that is the venue. Goss Stadium is magnificent.

But the quality of play is central to the winning experience, and the Knights show how culture and chemistry can lead to sustained excellence.

The Knights won their sixth straight West Coast League championship on Monday, Aug. 15, and their ninth in the 18-year history of the collegiate summer wood bat league.

This season, the team displayed resiliency and relied on stellar pitching, defense, and execution of the little details that matter on the diamond.

Corvallis coach Brooke Knight talked about how players are willing to sacrifice for the success of the team.

It doesn’t hurt that the coaching staff has helped improve countless athletes, including former Beavers stars Adley Rutschman and Steven Kwan, who are having stellar rookie seasons in the major leagues.

The Knights are an easy team to root for, and Corvallis is lucky to have them.