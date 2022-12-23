Editorial: Celebrate, but use caution this holiday season

Christmastime means quality time with family and loved ones, but mid-Willamette Valley residents should exercise some caution.

We’re not implying that people should automatically cancel gatherings — we love the most wonderful time of year.

But the world is still in the midst of a pandemic, and this fall, besides COVID-19, the United States also saw a huge surge of flu cases and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus).

Hospitals nationwide are seeing an alarming influx of patients during the “Tripledemic” — and that includes facilities in Linn and Benton counties. Emergency room wait times are hours long, and there aren’t enough beds and staff members to keep up with the growing problem.

So if you are sick or feeling “off,” don’t power through sniffles and hang out with relatives, especially older family members.

Wear masks if you are in crowded indoor spaces, or if you’re gathering with people who are immunocompromised. Masks are a proven barrier to airborne viruses. They’re not 100% effective, but neither are safety measures such as seatbelts.

COVID-19 tests also are readily available and testing before gathering with family is a good idea.

Like it or not, the pandemic, and now the Tripledemic, has added a certain danger to holiday festivities, even for those who are vaccinated. A bit of common sense is necessary to protect yourself and loved ones.

Hurrah for Hub City Village

The Creating Housing Coalition has moved Albany a small step forward on affordable housing by purchasing the land to create Hub City Village.

The village’s plans include a cluster of 27 tiny homes, a community center and a garden. People who qualify for low-income housing will be able to live there and pay no more than 30% of their income for rent.

Gary Goby, land development chairperson for Creative Housing Coalition, anticipates some people may live there permanently while others will use the opportunity to save up money and get back on their feet.

The site on Waverly Drive is perfectly situated near shopping, mental health services and transit. The property had been home to a vacant, run-down house for years, so the transformation should be a welcome sight.

Hub City Village will make only a tiny dent in the mid-valley’s housing problem, but every project like this is a positive development.

And the Creating Housing Coalition is hoping to build two more tiny home communities in Albany.

A great sports season

We root for all our local sports teams to succeed because that’s great for the communities we cover in so many ways. Plus, it’s just fun.

This fall had an overabundance of inspiring performances, and we’d like to highlight three teams in particular.

Crescent Valley High School won the state volleyball title by sweeping Bend in the 5A title match. Though the Raiders had a 27-2 overall record, they didn’t lose to anyone in the 5A classification.

The Raiders are a young squad, so it seems as if Crescent Valley is poised for a repeat.

Speaking of which, Linn-Benton Community College’s volleyball team won its second-straight Northwest Athletic Conference Championship. Over the past two seasons, the Roadrunners are 66-3, including 34-1 this year.

Fittingly, LBCC is a powerhouse thanks to players who were stars in high school in Linn and Benton counties.

The last team we’d like to mention is the Oregon State University football team, which has made a stunning turnaround under head coach Jonathan Smith.

In Smith’s first year, the Beavers lost 10 games. This year, his fifth, the team had 10 victories, culminating with a dominant 30-3 win over Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl.

We’ve often opined about how strong OSU teams, especially the football squad, can create ripples of beneficial impact for the local economy. Well, the Beavers are back in a big way, and that’s going to be a big boost for local businesses for years to come.