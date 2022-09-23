Editorial: Bus cuts a hit for Corvallis’ identity

Part of the promise of Corvallis is that residents don’t need automobiles and can rely on alternative modes of transportation.

People can walk, bicycle and skateboard along tree-lined streets and pathways. Heck, you can ride a unicycle around town while juggling basketballs, and that’s not a theoretical example.

Since 2011, residents also have been able to take the bus for free, which is a very good price, as our friend Tom Peterson used to say.

So Corvallis felt a little less utopian on Monday, Sept. 19, when service reductions to the Corvallis Transit System took effect and left some residents in the lurch.

Among the impacts are a suspension of weekend service in Corvallis for the time being, elimination of some routes that didn’t have many riders, and cuts to the Philomath connection on Saturday.

Relying on a bus to get to work on Saturday and Sunday and don’t have a car? If you have mobility issues you’re out of luck.

A shortage of workers, which nearly every sector is experiencing right now due to COVID-19 and other factors, is to blame for the public transportation cuts, according to a news release. But Corvallis’ bus drivers are also being poached by other transportation companies.

The Corvallis Transit System’s Seattle-based contractor, MTRWestern Inc., is trying to hire more drivers. The starting pay isn’t that great at $20.35 an hour, according to a listing on Indeed.com, and this is for a tough job that requires specialized training.

While increasing wages to be more competitive with other workplaces could be a solution, at least new hires get a bonus of $5,000, which is a nice enticement.

Given the situation, the public transportation cuts are understandable, but this still appears regrettable.

Public transportation is part of the fabric of Corvallis, and some people live here with the expectation that they can rely on bus service. Reporter Cody Mann talked with a few such residents for a recent story, including David Anderson, who has cancer in his spine and is unable to walk any distance. “This is my only transportation,” Anderson said. “So now what am I going to do on weekends?”

Kael Jaeden Rezanow hoped to volunteer at an animal shelter, but the bus she would ride won’t be running. A do-gooder has been foiled by the system, and we’re sure she’s not the only one.

We hope the cuts are temporary, but worry they’ll be long-term. And if this is happening in progressive and highly-educated Corvallis, which strives to make public transportation a priority, there’s little hope for reliable bus service in small town Oregon.

Analysis paralysis in Corvallis

Corvallis government has a tendency to focus on process rather than results and it’s easy to joke about how the City Council has to form committees, subcommittees and work groups to explore issues before making a decision.

Or not making a choice, as was the case with home energy audits and whether those should be a mandatory part of the homebuying process. Buyers would get an idea of the cost to power a home and make comparisons; the more energy efficient a house is, the more it could be worth.

After discussing the matter repeatedly since January, the council determined 5-4 that it would be best to punt the issue to voters in November. It all felt like a colossal waste of time and, uh, energy.

Mayor Biff Traber was overly harsh in his criticism of the council during its Sept. 6 meeting, but he had a point.

The City Council is elected to make decisions such as this and take action on behalf of residents rather than passing the buck.