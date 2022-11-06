Editorial: Be sure to do your patriotic duty by voting

Some people never vote, which is perplexing and vexing to us because it’s so easy, secure and meaningful here in Oregon.

While the clock is quickly ticking down to Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, there’s still time.

Linn and Benton counties have plenty of drop boxes where people can deposit ballots by 8 p.m. on Election Day. If you’re a mid-Willamette Valley resident in in another county, you can drop off a ballot at an official site there before the same deadline. People can also put ballots in the mail provided they are postmarked by Election Day, and no postage stamp is necessary.

Elections in Oregon — and across the United States, in general — are secure, with miniscule amounts of fraud. To be sure, in other states, there are concerning reports of intimidation and efforts to suppress the vote.

But Oregon has been cited as a top example for the nation on how to hold elections.

For decades, Republicans and Democrats worked in a nonpartisan manner to improve voter turnout and the Beaver State currently seeks to boost registration through automatic “motor voter” sign-ups at the Oregon Division of Motor Vehicles. Oregon also practices vote-by-mail and keeps a trail of paper ballots, so it would be exceedingly difficult to electronically hijack proceedings.

It’s also frustrating that people refuse to vote because there are major issues on the ballot.

In this election cycle, there’s a governor’s race and other Oregon positions up for grabs, and state measures on: whether Oregon must ensure affordable health care access; amending the Oregon Constitution to remove language allowing slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime; disqualifying legislators from holding office the next term if they have 10 unexcused absences; and regarding gun control, including the prohibition of certain ammunition magazines.

Local elected officials and measures, including mayors and city councilors, however, will probably impact your lives far more than anything going on up in the Capitol in Salem underneath the gaze of the golden pioneer.

Heck, astute readers recognize that’s why our reporters have poured so much effort into local election articles for Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon, the Linn County sheriff’s race and psilocybin therapy for the past month or so.

Just in the last few days we’ve had notable stories regarding magic mushrooms moratoriums or outright bans on the ballot (for Linn County, Brownsville, Gates, Harrisburg, Lebanon, Lyons, Mill City, Millersburg, Philomath, Sweet Home and Tangent), massive fundraising totals for that sheriff’s race in Linn County, and dark money flooding into a Pacific Green Party candidate’s campaign for Congress — against that local politician’s wishes, and in an apparent bid to siphon votes away from the Democratic Party candidate in the race.

And it’s no myth that your vote can make a difference in the mid-Willamette Valley. Sometimes local races can be determined by just a few votes. If you recall, way back in 2014, there actually was a tie for the Sweet Home City Council, and the winner for the seat ended up being determined by coin flip.

Your vote definitely matters, and it would be a shame if your ballot could have made the difference in an election.

We won’t tell you how to choose, or at least, not in this editorial. We’ve already made endorsements for Linn County sheriff, Lebanon mayor and Corvallis mayor. Right now, the most important thing is that you fill out those bubbles and make your voice heard at the ballot box.

Others have suffered, sacrificed and died so you can cast your ballot – and that’s especially true of women and minorities.

So get out and vote, perform your patriotic duty and participate in democracy.