Editorial: Be prepared for wildfires and other disasters

Vast areas of Oregon were ablaze as we wrote this editorial, and by the time it’s published, we’re guessing the square mileage of wildfires will have grown considerably.

Fires were rampaging through the landscape in Wallowa County, in southwestern Oregon, in Lane County and in other areas of the state, as well as Northern California.

Thankfully, Linn and Benton counties haven’t felt the devastating impacts of major fires this year at the time we’re writing this. But we’re not immune, as many of you recall from when this area looked like a hellscape in September 2020.

The entirety of the mid-Willamette Valley was choked in thick smoke from wildfires, and residents in the Santiam Canyon living near Holley and Crawfordsville along Highway 228 had to evacuate from their homes to flee the flames. Lives were lost. Houses destroyed. Thousands upon thousands of acres burned.

Again, that happened in September, and we’re still in the heart of fire season. Conditions remain dry and relatively hot — and therefore ripe for blazes. Residents shouldn’t breathe easy regarding wildfires for another month.

So we’d urge you to use caution, because all it takes is a spark.

Linn and Benton counties each put total burn restrictions in place through Sunday prohibiting all open wood and charcoal fires, including barbecues. It would be wise to follow those recommendations for a few extra days and remain vigilant.

Also, use common sense. Don’t park your automobile on tall, dried-out grass, for example.

If you’re a smoker, make sure your butts are completely out and clean your ashtrays regularly. Discarded cigarettes are often the cause of fires that start small but grow into something much more serious.

Wildfires, which seem to have become an annual tragedy on the West Coast, also serve as a reminder to be prepared for emergencies.

Coincidentally, September is National Preparedness Month, and you can go online to https://www.ready.gov/september for more information on how to prepare and make a plan for your family.

One simple idea is to create a grab-and-go kit. If you live in an area that might be impacted by wildfires or flooding, you want to be able to evacuate your home as quickly as possible.

Local public safety agencies recommend filling a plastic tub, duffel bag or other container with a 10-day supply of food and water for each family member — freeze-dried foods such as Mountain House meals are perfect because of their light weight and long shelf life.

First aid supplies, toiletries, extra medications and other essentials such as paper plates and cups, a flashlight, toilet paper, plastic bags, cash, spare eyeglasses and more also should be in the kit.

Keep an extra change of clothing, blankets or sleeping bags, hats and gloves, warm socks and other necessities in the kit as well. And remember to prepare for your four-legged and furry family members.

Another way to be prepared is to go to the Benton or Linn County Sheriff’s Office website and sign up for the Linn-Benton Emergency Alert Notification System. It’s a great way to stay informed about disasters and other emergencies via phone, email or text messages.

The emergency that impacts you might not be a wildfire. It could be the Cascadia subduction zone earthquake that lurks just offshore of Oregon. It could be a massive snowstorm, windstorm or flood, all of which have essentially paralyzed the Willamette Valley in the past.

But the basic idea remains the same. Take steps to protect yourself and your family. Be prepared.