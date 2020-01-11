Earth Year for January 2020: Radio interview experience proves educational

Years ago, I received a request from a local radio station to be interviewed. I was head of our local chapter of Northwest Earth Institute and The Natural Step. I had made the assumption I was to talk about the work I did with several dedicated volunteers.

This was my first and most likely last radio interview and it was quite informative for me personally. This was also before the extreme era of “fake news” and the movable vision of truth that is so prevalent in faux newscasts and radio talk shows.

I was surprised and startled to realize that there was no interest in the work I was doing. The show was recast as a treatise on recycling, a safe subject and not one that would cause any critical thinking or rile anybody.

The interviewer was skilled at redirecting my answers, and I was equally determined to speak about what my work actually was. I am not sure at how my efforts came across on the airwaves, but it made me reflect on how censorship is practiced in this country. Here a local radio station was crafting the message and could take credit for featuring an environmentalist while keeping the important topics under wraps.