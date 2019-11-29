As we head into the busy holiday season, it is good to remember to slow down and walk and be outdoors.
I recently read a book by Erling Kaage, “Walking One Step at A Time." He is well-qualified to write about walking, having walked solo to both the North and South Poles and having climbed Mt. Everest. He also did a 40-mile walk from east Los Angeles to the ocean with friends, where they were stopped by police wondering what they were up to, as walking in this area is rare. Another unusual walk was underneath New York through the sewers. While I would not recommend the latter — and most of us would not be up for the Poles or Everest — he also highlights the benefits of walking in your own town.
When I need solace or inspiration, I often take a walk. Last spring, when my walking was severely curtailed by a knee injury, I got up early one morning and walked a half mile by the fields near my house. I took binoculars since it was to be a slow walk and saw more bird life than I usually do when I walk briskly later on in the day.
The swallows seemed surprised to see a human out so early and came quite close to check me out. It was a lift to do even a short walk, and the early morning connection with nature made my day.
Recently I was walking home from a friend’s home and was waiting to cross at Highway 99W and Circle Boulevard. It was a cold and sunny day, and there was a patch of California poppy in bloom despite the freezing temperatures. On close observation, I was surprised to see honeybees at work. I would not have seen that even on a bike and definitely not while driving a car.
Kaage writes: “So much in our lives is fast paced. Walking is a slow undertaking. It is among the most radical things you can do.”
He later writes, “I shall never understand, how it can be called a pleasure to hurtle past all the images and objects which our beautiful earth displays, as if one had gone mad and had to accelerate for fear of despair.”
This month offers plenty of opportunities to slow down and enjoy the season:
You have free articles remaining.
"Short-Eared Owls on the Prairie": 3 to 5 p.m. December 1, Prairie Overlook, William L. Finley National Wildlife Refuge, 26208 Finley Refuge Road. One of the great experiences at Finley NWR is to observe raptors on a fine winter evening. Around sunset we should be able to see an emergence of short-eared owls and maybe a barn owl at the North Prairie Overlook. Duncan Evered will lead the program and has been intensely surveying the bird life in the Willamette Valley. Bring binoculars and dress warmly for rain or wind. There will be a few spotting scopes set up. Free. For more information contact friendswvnwrc.org/eventsvolunteer.
"Carbon Pricing in Oregon – Moving Forward": 7 p.m. December 3, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Avenue. Will the Oregon Legislature pass a cap-and-invest bill during the 2020 short legislative session? Find out more at this league of Women Voters panel discussion that includes State Senator Sara Gelser, Renew Oregon’s Tera Hurst, and University of Oregon Economics Professor Grant Jacobsen. Free. For more information, contact ca.keith@comcast.net.
Champinefu Lecture Series: "Regional Indigenous Art": 7 p.m. December 11, Majestic Theater, 115 SW Second Street. Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde Interpretive Coordinator and artist Travis Stewart presents historic and current local indigenous art, including a new indigenous art installation in Corvallis. Free. Doors open at 6 p.m. For more information contact Dave Eckert at deckert@willamettewatershed.com or 541-230-1237.
Holiday Open House for the Benton Soil and Water Conservation District, Greenbelt Land Trust and the Marys River Watershed Council: 3 to 5 p.m. December 13, 101 SW Western Boulevard. Join staff, volunteers and friends for this annual conservation Holiday Open House. Enjoy food and drinks and see what projects and partnerships these organizations have been working on this past year. All are welcome. Drop by or stay for the whole time. Free. For more information contact MarysRiver@mrwc.org.
HOUR Exchange Winter Festival: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. December 14, Guerber Hall, Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd Street. This event is part of the Buy Local First Campaign. This indoor event features many vendors specializing in local handmade items. They strive to create community and support the local economy with local currency. This event is family friendly, free and all vendors will accept HOURs and U.S. currency. Refreshments are available for purchase. Free raffle ticket with entry (see information booth). For more information, contact www.hourexchange.org or 541-224-7752.
Audubon Field Trip: National Wildlife Refuge: 7:30 a.m. to noon, December 14, meet at Willamette Park Shelter, east end of SE Goodnight Ave. Free, but registration is required. For more information, contact CorvallisAudubonSecondSaturday@gmail.com.
Audubon Program: "Annual Members’ Slide Show": 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. December 19, Wesley Hall, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Avenue. Free; all ages welcome. For more information contact mark.baldwin2@comcast.net.
Buy Local First Holiday Contest: times vary, December 1 through December 7, various locations. Before you purchase anything, think “local” first. Enter the Buy Local First Holiday Contest (December 1 through 7) to win prizes, including gift cards and merchandise. For a list of participating businesses, go to www.sustainablecorvallis.org. Sponsored by the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition, Business Enterprise Center, HOUR Exchange and the Corvallis Chamber of Commerce. Information: info@sustainablecorvallis.org.