The Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center has found a new home.
Downtown property owner Hugh White and his wife Elizabeth have purchased the properties at 530 and 520 Southwest Fourth Street and are leasing the 530 property to the drop-in center. The building served as the men’s cold weather homeless shelter during a controversial four-year run from 2013-2017.
“This is positive and good moving down there,” said Hugh White, who said he had been looking without success in recent years for real estate with which to house social service agencies. “We wanted to find a home for the drop-in center.”
“I’m glad to see this day come. Anxiety has been very high,” said Aleita Hass-Holcombe, president of the center.
The drop-in center has been couch surfing since its lease expired July 1 at the First Christian Church. The social service, which offers homeless individuals and others a safe place to congregate, snacks, mail service and document assistance, employment counseling and help with prescriptions, has had a whirlwind spring, summer and fall.
After leaving its decade-long quarters at the First Christian Church for First United Methodist Church and finally to the parking lot at Grace Lutheran, the drop-in center moved in, temporarily, at a property on Southwest Second Street. Haas-Holcombe, Sara Ingle of the Stone Soup meal service and Shawn Collins of the Housing Opportunities Action Council announced in May that they planned to locate Stone Soup, the drop-in center and the men’s cold weather shelter at the Second Street site.
But after community opposition to locating all three services downtown surfaced, along with much political wrangling, Stone Soup stayed at its two church locations and the shelter opened for a second season at the old Hanson Tire Factory on The Second Street building and the drop-in center moved back, temporarily, to the United Methodist Church.
The city has issued a temporary permit for the drop-in center to operate at Fourth Street. The permit expires April 26, 2019, although Hass-Holcombe hopes to continue beyond that date.
“We’re hoping for a permanent permit,” she said. “The goal is not to have to couch surf anymore.”
Hass-Holcombe and her crew have been working on some minor renovations at Fourth Street and hope to open as soon as the city completes required inspections.
Neighbors who had fought the presence of the shelter on Fourth Street appealed to the city to prevent the drop-in center from opening. The appeal, however, was dropped Thursday, said city of Corvallis Community Development Director Paul Bilotta. The appeal became groundless, Bilotta said, when it became clear that the sale of the building to the Whites rendered moot the question of whether a legal settlement obtained when Corvallis Housing First owned the building precluded the drop-in center from operating there.
The Whites purchased the building from the nonprofit Corvallis Homeless Shelter Coalition for $498,000. The sale closed Tuesday. Hugh White said he had no current plans for the property at 520 SW Fourth, which was formerly a car wash. The 530 property was a yarn shop and a sewing center before it was used as a shelter.
“We had a great experience at Second Street,” Hass-Holcombe said. “Everybody behaved well and did everything that we asked of them.”