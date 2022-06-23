Downtown Albany to get spruced up

The Downtown Albany Summer Clean Up is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 25.

Volunteers should meet at the Albany Downtown Association’s office at 126 Ferry St. SW.

Lise Grato, Albany Downtown Association executive director, said it was important to spruce up downtown for the summertime.

“During the summer, we have many visitors from out of town, and it’s also a time that Albany residents enjoy all that downtown has to offer,” she added, in a brief interview on Wednesday night.

Participants should bring gloves, gardening tools, hats and sunscreen.

Coffee from Margin Coffee Roasters, treats from Little Wuesten Café and water will be available for volunteers.

Work will focus on parking lots along First Avenue West, and will include pulling weeds, adding bark dust and removing leaves.

To RSVP or for more information, call 541-928-2469 or email director@albanydowntown.com.

