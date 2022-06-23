 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Downtown Albany to get spruced up

  • 0
Downtown Albany stock

Downtown Albany is shown in this October 2021 file photo.

 Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media

The Downtown Albany Summer Clean Up is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 25.

Volunteers should meet at the Albany Downtown Association’s office at 126 Ferry St. SW.

Lise Grato, Albany Downtown Association executive director, said it was important to spruce up downtown for the summertime.

“During the summer, we have many visitors from out of town, and it’s also a time that Albany residents enjoy all that downtown has to offer,” she added, in a brief interview on Wednesday night.

Participants should bring gloves, gardening tools, hats and sunscreen.

Coffee from Margin Coffee Roasters, treats from Little Wuesten Café and water will be available for volunteers.

Work will focus on parking lots along First Avenue West, and will include pulling weeds, adding bark dust and removing leaves.

To RSVP or for more information, call 541-928-2469 or email director@albanydowntown.com.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News